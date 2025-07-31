1. Fixed a rare crash issue that could occur during gameplay.
2. Resolved a visual glitch where ghosting would appear on the message window when holding down the fast-forward key.
3. Fixed the language display for the text speed option in the settings menu — it will now change based on the selected language.
3. Added new names to the credits list.
【7/31】Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
