Put on your sunhat and get ready to samba – Brazil has landed in Farm Empire!



This colorful new land is bursting with life - and income potential. From tropical crops and bustling markets to mysterious wildlife, Brazil has it all. Grow your own cacao trees, spot a lazy capybara, or whip up a hearty bowl of feijoada—just don’t get lost in the jungle of profits!



Luckily, a new team of savvy managers is ready to jump in, dance through the paperwork, and help you tame the tropics. With their help, your empire will grow faster than vines in the rainy season—only more profitable.



Unlocking Brazil costs the usual 360 golden eggs, giving you access to brand-new assets, exotic animals, and a whole new world to farm in.



So head south and grow your fortune - because in Brazil, the money doesn’t just talk… it dances! Have a great trip and enjoy the brand new empire!