《PAGUI》Update Announcement
Dear Players,
Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:
Balance Adjustments
Final Phase Range Restriction: Further reduced the actionable range in the final phase.
Exorcist Teammate HP Display: Teammate HP interface is now permanently displayed within a certain range, improving team coordination efficiency.
Bug Fixes
Kill Calculation Issue Fix: Fixed an issue where human deaths under specific conditions were not counted as kills for The Malevolent.
Corrupted Galan Malevolent Surge Issue Fix: Resolved an issue where Corrupted Galan’s Malevolent Surge was interrupted before a temporary Frenzy ended.
Item Usage Freeze Issue Fix: Fixed an issue where certain operations during item usage caused character controls to freeze.
PAGUI Development Team
July 31, 2025
