-Fix multiplayer rooms not populating for Default Maps.
-Fix cloud height sometimes being at different heights in multiplayer.
-Fix issue where ending a challenge in Earth Online will cause the game to bug out.
-Fix jittering when loading a new location on Earth Online.
-Update to Multiplayer 4.1
EarlyAccess_2.8.2 – Hot Fix
