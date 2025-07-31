Server upgrades and backend inventory work. (no visible changes)



Reduced max culling AABB from 4096 to 4095 to prevent rounding errors from crashing the scene bake.



Increased size of icons in Emote UI



Fix for an issue where new users with higher-end hardware and certain other common software installed are presented with the lowest possible graphics settings on first launch.



Fix for an issue that can make HDR mode appear too dark when using OLED monitors in TrueBlack400 mode.



Fix for RegionServer crashes caused by the Backpack chair.



Fix for the desktop FPS limit being erroneously applied in VR mode.



Fix for an import failure that can be caused by FBX scenes containing multiple skeleton containing meshes.



Minimum draw distance now fades in when approaching to match the maximum draw distance fade out effect.



Removed some old links and wording from client and launcher.



Left menu icon for volume changed



Shader Updates



Screenspace UV effect from the Screenspace shaders now additionally work in VR mode.



Improved performance for diffracted transparent+multibump shader.



Added four new shaders to allow non-shadow-casting objects:



No Shadow: Standard



No Shadow: Standard + Emissive



No Shadow: Standard + Alpha Mask



No Shadow: Standard Two Sided + Alpha Mask