 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19424041 Edited 31 July 2025 – 05:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There have been many changes since the last Steam update. See all the details at:
https://docs.sansar.com/latest/patch-notes

General Updates
  • Server upgrades and backend inventory work. (no visible changes)
  • Reduced max culling AABB from 4096 to 4095 to prevent rounding errors from crashing the scene bake.
  • Increased size of icons in Emote UI
  • Fix for an issue where new users with higher-end hardware and certain other common software installed are presented with the lowest possible graphics settings on first launch.
  • Fix for an issue that can make HDR mode appear too dark when using OLED monitors in TrueBlack400 mode.
  • Fix for RegionServer crashes caused by the Backpack chair.
  • Fix for the desktop FPS limit being erroneously applied in VR mode.
  • Fix for an import failure that can be caused by FBX scenes containing multiple skeleton containing meshes.
  • Minimum draw distance now fades in when approaching to match the maximum draw distance fade out effect.
  • Removed some old links and wording from client and launcher.
  • Left menu icon for volume changed

    Shader Updates
  • Screenspace UV effect from the Screenspace shaders now additionally work in VR mode.
  • Improved performance for diffracted transparent+multibump shader.
  • Added four new shaders to allow non-shadow-casting objects:
  • No Shadow: Standard
  • No Shadow: Standard + Emissive
  • No Shadow: Standard + Alpha Mask
    • [*] No Shadow: Standard Two Sided + Alpha Mask

    Changed files in this update

    Windows 64-bit Sansar Content Depot 586111
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link