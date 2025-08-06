Greetings Adventurers,

Today’s update is focused mostly on online stability. We’ve resolved a handful of issues causing online desyncs and softlocks, as well as fixing two false positives that were clouding our online data. We also fixed a couple of global softlocks and resolved an issue with Japanese localization in the Encyclopedia regarding status effects.

Softlocks

Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 3 if defeating the end boss with a bomb attack while equipped with specific shields.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 5 if the War Machine is destroyed by 2 adjacent barrels.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if Tactician procced immediately after a weapon break.

Fixed a softlock that could occur when the Shepherd procs the Big Bad Wolf and the pets renaming tries invoke.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if the player immediately renamed their character after completing an overworld Dark Carnival encounter roll.

Online

Fixed an online softlock that could occur if the player canceled out of a bomb ability while equipped with certain weapons and also specific shields.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur in the Dark Carnival while playing Fahrulian Fortune.

Fixed a Join-In-Progress desync that could occur during party creation.

Fixed a Join-In-Progress desync that could occur on specific gameruns.

Fixed two false positives that were throwing silent errors and NOT resulting in any player facing loss of function. This should allow us to better track online issues and continue to improve online performance.

Localization

Fixed the Japanese localization not displaying correctly in the Encyclopedia for status effects.

As always, thank you for the amazing support. We’re beyond excited for everyone to get into the Child of Chaos next month, as well as get their hands on the Monk, Fortune Teller, and Toymaker. Stay tuned for the For The King II Twitch stream on August 14th, where we will be showing off Fortune Teller gameplay for the first time!





⚔️IronOak Games