 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19424011 Edited 6 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers,

Today’s update is focused mostly on online stability. We’ve resolved a handful of issues causing online desyncs and softlocks, as well as fixing two false positives that were clouding our online data. We also fixed a couple of global softlocks and resolved an issue with Japanese localization in the Encyclopedia regarding status effects. 

Softlocks

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 3 if defeating the end boss with a bomb attack while equipped with specific shields. 

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 5 if the War Machine is destroyed by 2 adjacent barrels. 

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur if Tactician procced immediately after a weapon break. 

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur when the Shepherd procs the Big Bad Wolf and the pets renaming tries invoke. 

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur if the player immediately renamed their character after completing an overworld Dark Carnival encounter roll. 

Online 

  • Fixed an online softlock that could occur if the player canceled out of a bomb ability while equipped with certain weapons and also specific shields.

  • Fixed an online softlock that could occur in the Dark Carnival while playing Fahrulian Fortune. 

  • Fixed a Join-In-Progress desync that could occur during party creation. 

  • Fixed a Join-In-Progress desync that could occur on specific gameruns. 

  • Fixed two false positives that were throwing silent errors and NOT resulting in any player facing loss of function. This should allow us to better track online issues and continue to improve online performance.

Localization

  • Fixed the Japanese localization not displaying correctly in the Encyclopedia for status effects.

As always, thank you for the amazing support. We’re beyond excited for everyone to get into the Child of Chaos next month, as well as get their hands on the Monk, Fortune Teller, and Toymaker. Stay tuned for the For The King II Twitch stream on August 14th, where we will be showing off Fortune Teller gameplay for the first time!


⚔️IronOak Games

Join the IronOak Games and For The King community:

➡️Reddit

➡️Discord

➡️Twitch

➡️BlueSky

➡️TikTok

➡️Instagram

➡️Facebook

➡️X

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1676841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link