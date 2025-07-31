Added VSync options
Tuned down quick turn
Fixed reverse outlines not turning off when you respawn
Swapped shoulder triggers and bumpers on GX controls
fixed slot machine infinite sound bug (I think)
Fixed enemy projectile audio cutting off bug
Fixed speed strings in custom race menu
Disabling capsule lock in death race
Fixed enemy AI erratic behavior on Infinity death race
Increased checkpoint and finish line hit box
Patch notes v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
