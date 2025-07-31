 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19423957 Edited 31 July 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added VSync options

  • Tuned down quick turn

  • Fixed reverse outlines not turning off when you respawn

  • Swapped shoulder triggers and bumpers on GX controls

  • fixed slot machine infinite sound bug (I think)

  • Fixed enemy projectile audio cutting off bug

  • Fixed speed strings in custom race menu

  • Disabling capsule lock in death race

  • Fixed enemy AI erratic behavior on Infinity death race

  • Increased checkpoint and finish line hit box

