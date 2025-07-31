 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19423883 Edited 31 July 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I'm just making a quick post to let you know I've uploaded a new build of the game to fix a handful of typos that have been pointed out.

If you spot any more typos in the game (or any bugs/errors), please let me know, and I'll try to fix them all up in a timely manner!

- ebi x

