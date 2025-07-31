Hi everyone,
I'm just making a quick post to let you know I've uploaded a new build of the game to fix a handful of typos that have been pointed out.
If you spot any more typos in the game (or any bugs/errors), please let me know, and I'll try to fix them all up in a timely manner!
- ebi x
Small update
