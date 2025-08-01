This Week: Electric Fireplace

Next Week: Arctic Saddle

Changelog v2.3.2.140487

New Content

Details Unlocking Electric Fireplace, Extensions and Cap





Fixed

Details Adding unique generic footstep event for generic - default surfaces to avoid it sounding too specific when PMs are not added or surface is default



Fix Hardcore Mission, Difficulty and Modifiers text being untranslated on some mission selection UIs



Fix Custom Highlightable setups for Fireplace



Fix DeployableSetup DT validation not working because assets weren't being block-loaded first. Fix remaining entries that didn't have their nav setup correctly. Add some more entries such as beds and traps to the ignore list



Fixed a number of typos and inconsistencies in quest and item text



Fixed mismatched materials between the SMs and DMs of a few Stone Buildables



Fixed a typo and edited text on cement mixer recipe for clarity



Fix the 'Discover The Cave' achievement (FractureCave). Dialog queues changed since tested



Merge setup/config params in BP_ResourceNodeBase to avoid things not being setup because its hidden further down in the scroll bar



Misc DT warnings fixes: Remove Focusable/Actionable for Flamethrower fireball. Add Icons for StoneBrick small signs. Add dummy items for objects that can't go into players inventory (mission corpses, etc)



Achievement 'Barking up the Right Tree' - Fixed achievement not working on existing mounts/pets in space



Added scalebox to legendary weapon text in Biolab UI to allow other longer text in other languages



Commit missing item data table



Add translatable text to mission outcomes



Fix achievement 'Not The Bees' (UpgradedBeehive) so that it will trigger when beehive pieces are placed either directly in world, or upgraded via the beehive inventory UI



Achivement 'Fur Baby' and 'Mountie' - Fixed achievements not being granted on existing max level mounts/pets. will now attempt to grant the achievement when interacting with the existing mounts inventory



Fix Flesh and Circuitry achievement (Extract1000Biomass). Was previously tested during development when there were multiple different types of biomass



Add a data table validator for stat replication (currently unpinned)



Change UMG_RecipeElementNonInteractive to do validated gets to prevent error spam when opening Fireplace. Tidied BP function layout



Change to Custom Highlightable setup on Crop Base so crops highlight alongside base plot mesh



Clean out original Farming system data that was made obsolete by V2 system in 2023



Adjusted the horse's proportions to fix bad positioning of joints, especially in the legs and neck, and redid weight painting, improving overall quality of creature animation and movement



Fixed a typo in experiment instruction text



Removing Explosive Sniper Round from the Workshop & Adding Firedamage+% which now scales Fire DOT to the Sniper Incendiary Round



Achievement 'Snow Problem' - Adding 'arctic set' tag to both polarbear armor and arctic survival armor



Fixed bloom brightness of buckshot hit FX on iron buildables



Updated color of emerge FX in Desert area



Achievement 'Snow Problem' - Swapped 'arctic set' tags to be on polar bear 'arctic armor' instead of the new 'arctic survival armor'



Achievement 'Not The Bees' - Fixed bug where achievement wouldn't trigger



Fixed a few typos in quest text



Updated emerge vfx for caveworms





Future Content

Details Added proper collision to aspen saplings and small trees



DH Geo music setup to play in correct biome. Volume pass



Adjustments and additions - fine tunes to DH Geo music cue



Added custom LOD3 for all truffle plants to bring polycount closer to all other foliage



Outpost012 - rivers and foliage



Add PMs for T021 LayerInfo assets



Added missing collision to full size Aspen tree imposters



Updated slinker textures back to the more saturated blue and red. Changed the eyes to use the new eye shader



Add Agave, PricklyPear and Garlic farming and seed setups. Fixed collision setups. Optimized textures



Fix missing collision on Onion meshes. Fix Onion FTs not using DF lighting. Optimized Onion textures. Add seed and farming setup



Added crude oil refiner blockout mesh to the project



Added organic extractor blockout mesh to the project



Added natural oil refiner blockout mesh to the project



Fix Slinker XP event setup based on the errors output by DT validation



Added T5 polymerizer deployable blockout mesh to the project



Added T5 pump jack model to the project



Added T5 manufacturing unit model to the project



Created irradiated prospector carcass meshable entry. Fixed broken reference in item static data table



work in progress setup for the Irradiated prospector creature



Adding very WIP music 2 tundra DH music piece to FMOD project



Elysium - Macro and cliff placement in NW volcanic, red quad



Add Truffle FLOD, item, seed and farming setup. Fix Truffle PM being flesh. Improved LOD screensizes. Increased normals resolution and removed _Dead variation. Improve collision from Box to 26DOP. Change Meshable entries to Generic_Food as none of the items look great in-hand



Outpost_012 - river tweaks and polish, navblockers, added parameters to BP_waterfallbase for controlling size



Add implementation of homestead and brick chimneys, pending recipes



Remove LOD Bias graphics setting



Fix destructible material overrides on many glass curved building blueprints



Fix FieldGuide items now stay highlighted in left panel in some contexts



Adding DH music 2 cue into its own event and setting to correct data table



Updated the slinker look at control rig



Second pass at Tundra DH biome music 2



Adjusted billboard LOD distances for the Agave plant assets so that the billboard doesn't pop in too early



Adding secondary DH tundra biome music track WIP



Adjusting Location of Falloff Distance Initalisation



First Implementation of Radiation, specific flagged items in inventories and dropped on the ground will become emitters and push out radiation, this can be queried via the radiation manager - currently tagged items include Raw Uranium and Uranium Rods



Adding Radiation Falloff to GameplayConfig



Adding Aura's and Aura Effects for Radioactive and Irradiated



Adding Radiation Protection Armor (T5) Item Setup, Blueprint, Recipes



Basic Setup of Hazmat Suit, Recipe, Blueprints, Items



Adding Lithium Crossbow, Recipe, Blueprint



Adding Lithium Shield, Recipe, Blueprint



Adding Lithium Bow, Recipe, Blueprint



Remove DNT from Prickly Pear text



Updated slinker anim setup. Still WIP



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium



Outpost_012 - foliage and decal painting, set map to use external actors, added blocker volumes around edge of map



Add recipes for glass, reinforced glass, clay brick, stone brick, scoria brick and concrete curved building pieces



Further work on the irradiated prosperctor anim setup



Fixed rotation on all Wall_CurvedAngle Glass buildables, as they were rotated 90 degrees from their correct orientation



Add curved brick items and template setups



Add initial implementation of brick curve pieces



Fixed rotation on all Wall_CurvedAngle Concrete buildables, as they were rotated 90 degrees from their correct orientation



Elysium - Cliff placement in NW volcanic, red quad



Setting up Uranium generator which runs on Uranium Rods, Blueprint, Recipe, Item



Basic Setup of Radiation Tracker, Item, Blueprint, Recipe



Added Blueprints and Recipes for the Lithium tool set



Setting up Mining Laser Item, Recipe, Blueprint



Setting up Chainsaw / Jackhammer biofuel and blueprint fixes



Setting up Chainsaw / Jackhammer items, recipes, blueprints



Adding Shaped Ruby item and recipe to craft



Adding Refined Lithium item and recipe to craft



Adding Cobalt ingot item and setting up recipe to craft



Lithium Tools Durable Data Setup



Basic Item Setup of Lithium Tool Set (Axe, Pickaxe, Knife, Spear, Sickle, Sledgehammer)



Adding Icons for Agave, Garlic, Onion, Prickly Pears - their seeds and farming packets



Item icons for Agave, Garlic, Onion and Prickly Pear



Setup of Permafrost breakable rock



Setting up Cobalt Breakable Rock



Setup of Lithium & Ruby Voxels



Setup of Lithium & Ruby Deep Ore Deposits



Adding Item Setup Ruby Ore & Noxious Crust



Adding Item Setup Lithium Ore & Noxious Crust



Adding Item Setup Cobalt Ore & Noxious Crust



Remove referenced assets from developer levels. Update TextureTools display formatting. Misc CheatRegister fixups



Added implementation of glass, reinforced glass and concrete curved/diagonal sets



Work on the slinker animation setup



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium



Elysium - cliff placement, decal and rock painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Fixed DF settings on new FTs. Add missing Highlightable. Add Onions to FLOD DT. Update ResourceNode BPs with new data





