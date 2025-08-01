With more slots, faster cooking and better comfort boosts, it’s the ideal piece for the almost-perfect base.
This Week: Electric Fireplace
This week we’re adding the Electric Fireplace - a Tier 4 upgrade on the Biofuel and Standard Fireplaces already in-game.
The Electric Fireplace has a substantial slot count with 48, double the Biofuels 24 and four times that of the Standard Fireplaces 12.
It also cooks meals 10% faster than the Biofuel Fireplace—17 seconds for a T-bone Steak compared to 19 and 23 seconds for the Biofuel and Standard Fireplaces, respectively.
It also provides our highest comfort level yet, 16. This is again more than the Biofuel Fireplaces' 12, and Standard Fireplaces' 8.
Next Week: Arctic Saddle
Next week we’ll be adding some new Arctic Saddles to the game, perfect for those freezing treks across the arctic biomes with your trusty mounts.
Changelog v2.3.2.140487
New Content
Details
- Unlocking Electric Fireplace, Extensions and Cap
Fixed
Details
- Adding unique generic footstep event for generic - default surfaces to avoid it sounding too specific when PMs are not added or surface is default
- Fix Hardcore Mission, Difficulty and Modifiers text being untranslated on some mission selection UIs
- Fix Custom Highlightable setups for Fireplace
- Fix DeployableSetup DT validation not working because assets weren't being block-loaded first. Fix remaining entries that didn't have their nav setup correctly. Add some more entries such as beds and traps to the ignore list
- Fixed a number of typos and inconsistencies in quest and item text
- Fixed mismatched materials between the SMs and DMs of a few Stone Buildables
- Fixed a typo and edited text on cement mixer recipe for clarity
- Fix the 'Discover The Cave' achievement (FractureCave). Dialog queues changed since tested
- Merge setup/config params in BP_ResourceNodeBase to avoid things not being setup because its hidden further down in the scroll bar
- Misc DT warnings fixes: Remove Focusable/Actionable for Flamethrower fireball. Add Icons for StoneBrick small signs. Add dummy items for objects that can't go into players inventory (mission corpses, etc)
- Achievement 'Barking up the Right Tree' - Fixed achievement not working on existing mounts/pets in space
- Added scalebox to legendary weapon text in Biolab UI to allow other longer text in other languages
- Commit missing item data table
- Add translatable text to mission outcomes
- Fix achievement 'Not The Bees' (UpgradedBeehive) so that it will trigger when beehive pieces are placed either directly in world, or upgraded via the beehive inventory UI
- Achivement 'Fur Baby' and 'Mountie' - Fixed achievements not being granted on existing max level mounts/pets. will now attempt to grant the achievement when interacting with the existing mounts inventory
- Fix Flesh and Circuitry achievement (Extract1000Biomass). Was previously tested during development when there were multiple different types of biomass
- Add a data table validator for stat replication (currently unpinned)
- Change UMG_RecipeElementNonInteractive to do validated gets to prevent error spam when opening Fireplace. Tidied BP function layout
- Change to Custom Highlightable setup on Crop Base so crops highlight alongside base plot mesh
- Clean out original Farming system data that was made obsolete by V2 system in 2023
- Adjusted the horse's proportions to fix bad positioning of joints, especially in the legs and neck, and redid weight painting, improving overall quality of creature animation and movement
- Fixed a typo in experiment instruction text
- Removing Explosive Sniper Round from the Workshop & Adding Firedamage+% which now scales Fire DOT to the Sniper Incendiary Round
- Achievement 'Snow Problem' - Adding 'arctic set' tag to both polarbear armor and arctic survival armor
- Fixed bloom brightness of buckshot hit FX on iron buildables
- Updated color of emerge FX in Desert area
- Achievement 'Snow Problem' - Swapped 'arctic set' tags to be on polar bear 'arctic armor' instead of the new 'arctic survival armor'
- Achievement 'Not The Bees' - Fixed bug where achievement wouldn't trigger
- Fixed a few typos in quest text
- Updated emerge vfx for caveworms
Future Content
Details
- Added proper collision to aspen saplings and small trees
- DH Geo music setup to play in correct biome. Volume pass
- Adjustments and additions - fine tunes to DH Geo music cue
- Added custom LOD3 for all truffle plants to bring polycount closer to all other foliage
- Outpost012 - rivers and foliage
- Add PMs for T021 LayerInfo assets
- Added missing collision to full size Aspen tree imposters
- Updated slinker textures back to the more saturated blue and red. Changed the eyes to use the new eye shader
- Add Agave, PricklyPear and Garlic farming and seed setups. Fixed collision setups. Optimized textures
- Fix missing collision on Onion meshes. Fix Onion FTs not using DF lighting. Optimized Onion textures. Add seed and farming setup
- Added crude oil refiner blockout mesh to the project
- Added organic extractor blockout mesh to the project
- Added natural oil refiner blockout mesh to the project
- Fix Slinker XP event setup based on the errors output by DT validation
- Added T5 polymerizer deployable blockout mesh to the project
- Added T5 pump jack model to the project
- Added T5 manufacturing unit model to the project
- Created irradiated prospector carcass meshable entry. Fixed broken reference in item static data table
- work in progress setup for the Irradiated prospector creature
- Adding very WIP music 2 tundra DH music piece to FMOD project
- Elysium - Macro and cliff placement in NW volcanic, red quad
- Add Truffle FLOD, item, seed and farming setup. Fix Truffle PM being flesh. Improved LOD screensizes. Increased normals resolution and removed _Dead variation. Improve collision from Box to 26DOP. Change Meshable entries to Generic_Food as none of the items look great in-hand
- Outpost_012 - river tweaks and polish, navblockers, added parameters to BP_waterfallbase for controlling size
- Add implementation of homestead and brick chimneys, pending recipes
- Remove LOD Bias graphics setting
- Fix destructible material overrides on many glass curved building blueprints
- Fix FieldGuide items now stay highlighted in left panel in some contexts
- Adding DH music 2 cue into its own event and setting to correct data table
- Updated the slinker look at control rig
- Second pass at Tundra DH biome music 2
- Adjusted billboard LOD distances for the Agave plant assets so that the billboard doesn't pop in too early
- Adding secondary DH tundra biome music track WIP
- Adjusting Location of Falloff Distance Initalisation
- First Implementation of Radiation, specific flagged items in inventories and dropped on the ground will become emitters and push out radiation, this can be queried via the radiation manager - currently tagged items include Raw Uranium and Uranium Rods
- Adding Radiation Falloff to GameplayConfig
- Adding Aura's and Aura Effects for Radioactive and Irradiated
- Adding Radiation Protection Armor (T5) Item Setup, Blueprint, Recipes
- Basic Setup of Hazmat Suit, Recipe, Blueprints, Items
- Adding Lithium Crossbow, Recipe, Blueprint
- Adding Lithium Shield, Recipe, Blueprint
- Adding Lithium Bow, Recipe, Blueprint
- Remove DNT from Prickly Pear text
- Updated slinker anim setup. Still WIP
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Outpost_012 - foliage and decal painting, set map to use external actors, added blocker volumes around edge of map
- Add recipes for glass, reinforced glass, clay brick, stone brick, scoria brick and concrete curved building pieces
- Further work on the irradiated prosperctor anim setup
- Fixed rotation on all Wall_CurvedAngle Glass buildables, as they were rotated 90 degrees from their correct orientation
- Add curved brick items and template setups
- Add initial implementation of brick curve pieces
- Fixed rotation on all Wall_CurvedAngle Concrete buildables, as they were rotated 90 degrees from their correct orientation
- Elysium - Cliff placement in NW volcanic, red quad
- Setting up Uranium generator which runs on Uranium Rods, Blueprint, Recipe, Item
- Basic Setup of Radiation Tracker, Item, Blueprint, Recipe
- Added Blueprints and Recipes for the Lithium tool set
- Setting up Mining Laser Item, Recipe, Blueprint
- Setting up Chainsaw / Jackhammer biofuel and blueprint fixes
- Setting up Chainsaw / Jackhammer items, recipes, blueprints
- Adding Shaped Ruby item and recipe to craft
- Adding Refined Lithium item and recipe to craft
- Adding Cobalt ingot item and setting up recipe to craft
- Lithium Tools Durable Data Setup
- Basic Item Setup of Lithium Tool Set (Axe, Pickaxe, Knife, Spear, Sickle, Sledgehammer)
- Adding Icons for Agave, Garlic, Onion, Prickly Pears - their seeds and farming packets
- Item icons for Agave, Garlic, Onion and Prickly Pear
- Setup of Permafrost breakable rock
- Setting up Cobalt Breakable Rock
- Setup of Lithium & Ruby Voxels
- Setup of Lithium & Ruby Deep Ore Deposits
- Adding Item Setup Ruby Ore & Noxious Crust
- Adding Item Setup Lithium Ore & Noxious Crust
- Adding Item Setup Cobalt Ore & Noxious Crust
- Remove referenced assets from developer levels. Update TextureTools display formatting. Misc CheatRegister fixups
- Added implementation of glass, reinforced glass and concrete curved/diagonal sets
- Work on the slinker animation setup
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Elysium - cliff placement, decal and rock painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Fixed DF settings on new FTs. Add missing Highlightable. Add Onions to FLOD DT. Update ResourceNode BPs with new data
