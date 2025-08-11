Additions

New sound fx for town doorways, combat victory, loot collection & numerous environmental sounds through the dungeons

New contextual dialogue for Sascha & Gehman in Cloverton

New text speed options from 1x to 8x and instant dialogue

Cyclops units will begin migrating in dungeons after the player has cleared the Savannah story arc

4 new enemy Cyclops combat units have been added

Changes

Revised Forest 1 boss combat behavior for more variety during the encounter

Improved Farm Building UI tutorial & revised visuals for Plot Upgrades to strongly indicate they can be upgraded twice

Kiram will have temporary buffed stats to put him on-par with the player’s level during his first story encounter

Combat ‘overkill’ ring-out animation will now occur less frequently; only if enemy unit reaches -25% health Previously this occurred on a final blow that dealt 25% max health