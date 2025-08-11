Additions
4 new enemy Cyclops combat units have been added
Cyclops units will begin migrating in dungeons after the player has cleared the Savannah story arc
Dialogue text system improvements
New text speed options from 1x to 8x and instant dialogue
See Options Menu > Accessibility
New contextual dialogue for Sascha & Gehman in Cloverton
New sound fx for town doorways, combat victory, loot collection & numerous environmental sounds through the dungeons
Changes
Revised Forest 1 boss combat behavior for more variety during the encounter
Improved Farm Building UI tutorial & revised visuals for Plot Upgrades to strongly indicate they can be upgraded twice
Kiram will have temporary buffed stats to put him on-par with the player’s level during his first story encounter
Combat ‘overkill’ ring-out animation will now occur less frequently; only if enemy unit reaches -25% health
Previously this occurred on a final blow that dealt 25% max health
Improved error reporting experience
Option to quickly restart the game after an error
Save slots that contain an error should no longer be hidden from the Load menu
This was causing a small portion of players to believe their saves were being deleted after updating the game
Added options to try & restore an errored save, report it as a bug or load a previous save under that slot
Error window will ask for a brief written description from the player before compiling a bug report
Fixes
Fixed crash when trying to use the elevator right after unlocking the forest
Fixed Catarella staying around awkwardly in the bedroom after her sex scene
Restored missing signpost visuals in the Farm
Fixed new Barnhouse not properly showing more than 20 monsters
Fixed Jubelle’s priorities at the player’s Farmhouse, she will now introduce main story quests as priority over local town events
This was preventing players from progressing to Savannah F3 exit as they did not have the quest ‘Find Tro’s Lab’ which removes the stone barrier
Changing equipment in the Harvest UI should now properly display modified stats
Fixed collider beneath the wizard pillar in the forest that could get the player stuck
Fixed pregnancy indicator showing complete on all pregnant monsters
Fixed several kinds of monsters using each other’s colour palettes when breeding
Fixed Genodriver cells showing up for sale, they’ve also been removed from player inventories
