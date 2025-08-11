 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19423661 Edited 11 August 2025 – 16:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • 4 new enemy Cyclops combat units have been added

    • Cyclops units will begin migrating in dungeons after the player has cleared the Savannah story arc

  • Dialogue text system improvements

    • New text speed options from 1x to 8x and instant dialogue

    • See Options Menu > Accessibility

  • New contextual dialogue for Sascha & Gehman in Cloverton

  • New sound fx for town doorways, combat victory, loot collection & numerous environmental sounds through the dungeons

Changes

  • Revised Forest 1 boss combat behavior for more variety during the encounter

  • Improved Farm Building UI tutorial & revised visuals for Plot Upgrades to strongly indicate they can be upgraded twice

  • Kiram will have temporary buffed stats to put him on-par with the player’s level during his first story encounter

  • Combat ‘overkill’ ring-out animation will now occur less frequently; only if enemy unit reaches -25% health

    • Previously this occurred on a final blow that dealt 25% max health

  • Improved error reporting experience

    • Option to quickly restart the game after an error

    • Save slots that contain an error should no longer be hidden from the Load menu

      • This was causing a small portion of players to believe their saves were being deleted after updating the game

      • Added options to try & restore an errored save, report it as a bug or load a previous save under that slot

    • Error window will ask for a brief written description from the player before compiling a bug report

Fixes

  • Fixed crash when trying to use the elevator right after unlocking the forest

  • Fixed Catarella staying around awkwardly in the bedroom after her sex scene

  • Restored missing signpost visuals in the Farm

  • Fixed new Barnhouse not properly showing more than 20 monsters

  • Fixed Jubelle’s priorities at the player’s Farmhouse, she will now introduce main story quests as priority over local town events

    • This was preventing players from progressing to Savannah F3 exit as they did not have the quest ‘Find Tro’s Lab’ which removes the stone barrier

  • Changing equipment in the Harvest UI should now properly display modified stats

  • Fixed collider beneath the wizard pillar in the forest that could get the player stuck

  • Fixed pregnancy indicator showing complete on all pregnant monsters

  • Fixed several kinds of monsters using each other’s colour palettes when breeding

  • Fixed Genodriver cells showing up for sale, they’ve also been removed from player inventories

Changed files in this update

64-bit Cloud Meadow Content Depot 1223751
  • Loading history…
32-bit Depot 1223752
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link