You can now initiate escaping while carrying cursed materials. The escape timer will be extended for the duration of the red bubble, making how curses work much clearer.

Curse warp blocking timer is now capped to 4 materials per run (in other words, after collecting 4 cursed materials further cursed materials will no longer extend the escape timer). This is primarily to prevent cases where accumulating many cursed materials in a death bag results in an extremely long curse timer.

Reduced Stage 3 bullet melting curse, so you now have enough range to destroy the bomb bugs in the Volcanic Fields while fully cursed. This should make it possible to escape from the area with a cursed death bag (though it's still very difficult).

"Weapon B Switch Shoots" description now recommends enabling it for arcade sticks (English version only).

Tutorial now recognizes button presses even if the button was already held down when the tutorial tip started.