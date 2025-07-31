 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19423372 Edited 31 July 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • You can now initiate escaping while carrying cursed materials. The escape timer will be extended for the duration of the red bubble, making how curses work much clearer.

  • Curse warp blocking timer is now capped to 4 materials per run (in other words, after collecting 4 cursed materials further cursed materials will no longer extend the escape timer). This is primarily to prevent cases where accumulating many cursed materials in a death bag results in an extremely long curse timer.

  • Reduced Stage 3 bullet melting curse, so you now have enough range to destroy the bomb bugs in the Volcanic Fields while fully cursed. This should make it possible to escape from the area with a cursed death bag (though it's still very difficult).

  • "Weapon B Switch Shoots" description now recommends enabling it for arcade sticks (English version only).

  • Tutorial now recognizes button presses even if the button was already held down when the tutorial tip started.

  • Fixed bouncing bees in the Hive sometimes being able to escape the force fields.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2831901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link