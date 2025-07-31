Hey all, it's time for Intermission! This time for you we've got a mysterious animation, new login reward, streaming drops, and "Hostile Takeover: Phase Two"!



Don't Starve Together: From Beyond - Forgone

It’s easy to lose ourselves in dreams of what might have been. But reality creeps in, quiet and inevitable like shadows at dusk. As the shadow arc draws to a close, every promise must be honored, every debt paid.



Hostile Takeover: Phase 2

We have some additional content and features for Hostile Takeover that were released in the update today.



Highlights include:

Electric weapons adjusted, and shock states added to creatures.

Added a new craftable T.I.N.G.L.E. Node.

Drying Rack changed to have multiple slots.

Celestial Altar crafting adjustments.

Post Celestial Scion adjustments to Lunar questline.

Lunar Hail optimizations, and the falling debris has been replaced with a new event and mutation.

Rendering optimizations..



Streaming Drops!

The Marble Star-Studded Armor skin for the Marble Suit has been added to the Orbital Collection. Check out the post for more details .



Login Reward



For a limited time players will receive the Mythic Bone Helm just by logging into the game. This is a limited-time item, don't miss out!

That's it for now!

We're well on our way to the next update that will be coming in September, and we'll have some more information for you about that pretty soon.

Have fun out there!