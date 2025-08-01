 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19423206
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Pilots!

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback since launch and Patch 1.01 is here to smooth things out with a few key fixes and improvements

🔧 Bug Fixes
• Fixed the disappearing plane after long sessions
• Fixed settings not saving between sessions

⚙️ New Options
• Added Motion Blur and V-Sync settings
• Input controls now support arrow keys
• Default graphics setting lowered to High for better first-time performance

Thanks for all the kind words and constructive notes, keep them coming!
More updates soon

Fly safe
The BW Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3812281
