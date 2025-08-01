Hello fellow Pilots!

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback since launch and Patch 1.01 is here to smooth things out with a few key fixes and improvements

🔧 Bug Fixes

• Fixed the disappearing plane after long sessions

• Fixed settings not saving between sessions

⚙️ New Options

• Added Motion Blur and V-Sync settings

• Input controls now support arrow keys

• Default graphics setting lowered to High for better first-time performance

Thanks for all the kind words and constructive notes, keep them coming!

More updates soon

Fly safe

The BW Labs Team