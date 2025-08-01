Hello fellow Pilots!
We’ve been listening closely to your feedback since launch and Patch 1.01 is here to smooth things out with a few key fixes and improvements
🔧 Bug Fixes
• Fixed the disappearing plane after long sessions
• Fixed settings not saving between sessions
⚙️ New Options
• Added Motion Blur and V-Sync settings
• Input controls now support arrow keys
• Default graphics setting lowered to High for better first-time performance
Thanks for all the kind words and constructive notes, keep them coming!
More updates soon
Fly safe
The BW Labs Team
Changed files in this update