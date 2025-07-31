No new content, this small update focuses on a few issues I've fixed and some balancing tweaks.

(General) More a bug fix than an addition, but since version 0.3.0 the game stopped presenting the "mirror" portal pixie. It's now back in the game.

(Enemy) The Core will now give you Hell's Gaze and get Great Strength x2 every few turns until you hit the threshold for max number of Hell's Gaze cards, then it will use Great Strength x2 and Block.

(Enemy) Great Mimic was performing less actions than I intended when in "Mitosis" mode (after 8 turns). Fixed to its intended number of actions (should now be more difficult).

(Event) The forced sanctuary spirit encounter is now in the 3rd level instead of 2nd, and you won't be able to find more than 1 per run anymore.

(General) The "Costly" negative mark will now not target Item and Equipment cards.

The Mage's new cards weren't correctly implemented, making them not findable. Fixed.

Solved an issue that could lead to have levels with zero healing springs.

Fixed enemies' Cooldown value change (like "-1") disappearing too soon when multiple are called in rapid sequence.

When marking a card with a negative mark, the "stamp" animation would go to the right of the card, with the mark appearing on the left. Fixed

Ice Melt card had inverted values for healing and element gain, fixed.

Fixed an issue with Parasite's effect persisting when discarding or burning a Parasite card.

The recent change to Emerald Tortoise's sprite made its shadow red when in shell, fixed.

You could open the deck while the marking animation was ongoing, fixed.

Light Elemental's light ray from above would get cut when fighting a weaker (smaller) version, fixed.

Hell's Gaze card would leave you with the ability to play while getting damaged. Fixed.