This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates, bug fixes as well as entire new features.

Once again, there are major rebalancing going on and I appreciate the patience thus far, I fully intend to honor my promise of stat resets each time a major balance change is made, so don't worry and just enjoy the process if you can - experiment with different playstyles and builds.

Balancing

This is further balancing in the same vein as yesterday, as such, everyone will receive another Stat Reset today!

Reduced Melee Stats (STR/AGI) Damage scaling further

Reduced Level Based Melee Damage Scaling sightly

Reduced Attack Speed scaling with AGI substantially

Increased Base HP by 50

Features

Added Right-click to Copy Text in Chatbox

This is mainly to help players translate other people's chats

Added Arrest and Crafting mission objectives feature

Drop Rate Blessing Feature Added

Added Zooming for Shop Character Preview

Drinking Sake now applies a drunk effect on the screen

(GMs) Added feature to disable PMs in Social Settings Menu It can get a bit dreadful being spammed by player PMs when there's hundreds of people online wanting your attention unfortunately. PMs are hard to reply to everyone and get lost, and people feel ignored. We have proper support channels.

(GMs) Added new "Perfect Cloak" feature for GMs

Changes

(Debug) Improvements to Unhandled Exception Crash Logging

More Improvements to Team HUD (Even smaller and less spacing)

Prevention of players logging out after damaging boss to power level low level players dealing the last hit

Added new Emoticons button design

Rewrote Quick Login menu to work more similarly to other UI (was one of the first things we programmed and was done very differently)

Sky now darkens slightly when it storms

Added new buff icon for Transformation Technique that finally matches the jutsu icon

Bug Fixes