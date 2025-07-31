This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates, bug fixes as well as entire new features.
Once again, there are major rebalancing going on and I appreciate the patience thus far, I fully intend to honor my promise of stat resets each time a major balance change is made, so don't worry and just enjoy the process if you can - experiment with different playstyles and builds.
Balancing
This is further balancing in the same vein as yesterday, as such, everyone will receive another Stat Reset today!
Reduced Melee Stats (STR/AGI) Damage scaling further
Reduced Level Based Melee Damage Scaling sightly
Reduced Attack Speed scaling with AGI substantially
Increased Base HP by 50
Features
Added Right-click to Copy Text in Chatbox
This is mainly to help players translate other people's chats
Added Arrest and Crafting mission objectives feature
Drop Rate Blessing Feature Added
Added Zooming for Shop Character Preview
Drinking Sake now applies a drunk effect on the screen
(GMs) Added feature to disable PMs in Social Settings Menu It can get a bit dreadful being spammed by player PMs when there's hundreds of people online wanting your attention unfortunately. PMs are hard to reply to everyone and get lost, and people feel ignored. We have proper support channels.
(GMs) Added new "Perfect Cloak" feature for GMs
Changes
(Debug) Improvements to Unhandled Exception Crash Logging
More Improvements to Team HUD (Even smaller and less spacing)
Prevention of players logging out after damaging boss to power level low level players dealing the last hit
Added new Emoticons button design
Rewrote Quick Login menu to work more similarly to other UI (was one of the first things we programmed and was done very differently)
Sky now darkens slightly when it storms
Added new buff icon for Transformation Technique that finally matches the jutsu icon
Bug Fixes
Fixes to Right-click Report Chat Messages
(Devs) (Hopefully) Fixed a bug where Map Events would disappear when saving
(Hopefully) Fixed Bubble Clone Technique Explosions not counting as casters kills
Fixed Blessing Characters being flipped horizontally
Fixed an exploit with using tools to run cast jutsu that should not be run cast
(GMs) Fixed Right-clicking summons causing game to hang
Guild Alliances are now ignored during events and tournaments
Fixed a crash to do with player right click menu
Fixed a hanging error in Hall of Fame
(Hopefully) Fixed a video player issue for MacOS users using CrossOver
Fixed Player Username Jittering above character sometimes
Fixed a ton of bugs that caused UI to have error-ed styling or to disappear completely
Fixed a crash to do with HttpListener
Disable Login Buttons temporarily after a login button is pressed to prevent double pressing
Fixed being stuck casting jutsu sometimes when you are stunned midway through casting
Fixed RP/Village Stats being broken since last update
Fixed Music sometimes re-playing from the start when same song is on the next map
Fixed a bug where you could cancel certain debuffs by being attacked with another wrongly
Fixes to Chakra Casting and improvement to responsiveness
