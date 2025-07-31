 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19423092 Edited 31 July 2025 – 05:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates, bug fixes as well as entire new features.
Once again, there are major rebalancing going on and I appreciate the patience thus far, I fully intend to honor my promise of stat resets each time a major balance change is made, so don't worry and just enjoy the process if you can - experiment with different playstyles and builds.

Balancing

  • This is further balancing in the same vein as yesterday, as such, everyone will receive another Stat Reset today!

  • Reduced Melee Stats (STR/AGI) Damage scaling further

  • Reduced Level Based Melee Damage Scaling sightly

  • Reduced Attack Speed scaling with AGI substantially

  • Increased Base HP by 50

Features

  • Added Right-click to Copy Text in Chatbox
    This is mainly to help players translate other people's chats

  • Added Arrest and Crafting mission objectives feature

  • Drop Rate Blessing Feature Added

  • Added Zooming for Shop Character Preview

  • Drinking Sake now applies a drunk effect on the screen

  • (GMs) Added feature to disable PMs in Social Settings Menu It can get a bit dreadful being spammed by player PMs when there's hundreds of people online wanting your attention unfortunately. PMs are hard to reply to everyone and get lost, and people feel ignored. We have proper support channels.

  • (GMs) Added new "Perfect Cloak" feature for GMs

Changes

  • (Debug) Improvements to Unhandled Exception Crash Logging

  • More Improvements to Team HUD (Even smaller and less spacing)

  • Prevention of players logging out after damaging boss to power level low level players dealing the last hit

  • Added new Emoticons button design

  • Rewrote Quick Login menu to work more similarly to other UI (was one of the first things we programmed and was done very differently)

  • Sky now darkens slightly when it storms

  • Added new buff icon for Transformation Technique that finally matches the jutsu icon

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes to Right-click Report Chat Messages

  • (Devs) (Hopefully) Fixed a bug where Map Events would disappear when saving

  • (Hopefully) Fixed Bubble Clone Technique Explosions not counting as casters kills

  • Fixed Blessing Characters being flipped horizontally

  • Fixed an exploit with using tools to run cast jutsu that should not be run cast

  • (GMs) Fixed Right-clicking summons causing game to hang

  • Guild Alliances are now ignored during events and tournaments

  • Fixed a crash to do with player right click menu

  • Fixed a hanging error in Hall of Fame

  • (Hopefully) Fixed a video player issue for MacOS users using CrossOver

  • Fixed Player Username Jittering above character sometimes

  • Fixed a ton of bugs that caused UI to have error-ed styling or to disappear completely

  • Fixed a crash to do with HttpListener

  • Disable Login Buttons temporarily after a login button is pressed to prevent double pressing

  • Fixed being stuck casting jutsu sometimes when you are stunned midway through casting

  • Fixed RP/Village Stats being broken since last update

  • Fixed Music sometimes re-playing from the start when same song is on the next map

  • Fixed a bug where you could cancel certain debuffs by being attacked with another wrongly

  • Fixes to Chakra Casting and improvement to responsiveness

