Hello, everyone!

I'm super excited to say Game of Grass is Available right now on Steam!

I'm really looking forward to hearing what you all think of the game! I will be around just in case there are any bugs but I think the game is pretty solid. The pacing and balancing could still use some tweaks but at its core the game is a lot of fun!

When I initially started working on this game I just wanted to make something small and fun while being inexpensive. I ended up spending a lot more time on it than I anticipated (as is typical with indie games). The game was definitely fun and it got some attention so I think the extra time spent was warranted.

I would say the biggest inspirations for this game are Leaf Blower Revolution and (the) Gnorp Apologue. They were the main inspirations but I really wanted to do my own thing. Some other games played a part too. The recent Nodebuster / Digseum craze that led to these small incremental games. A little bit of some other games too - this game called Cursor Blade and a bit of Vampire Survivors. The side slash attack is basically the whip in Vampire Survivors. I just thought - "The whip is the best weapon in that game, but what sucks is the dodging." (I don't like dodging things). That game was advertising "mowing down your enemies" - so I just brought it back to actual mowing. Generally I like idea of the cursor as a weapon like in Nodebuster or Cursor Blade. Especially on PC it makes a lot of sense. Everybody has a mouse.

I think the game is unique - there's not really anything quite like it on the store. The price is cheap but not super cheap. It's a short game so if you're hesitant about spending that much for a short game just put it on your wishlist, I'm sure there will be deeper discounts in the future like a normal Steam game. I don't want anyone to be disappointed with their purchase. Definitely try out the demo before you decide. If you like the demo I'm sure you'll like the full game.

Now that I'm finished with this game I have some new ideas for the future! Perhaps a long-form idle spinoff? Perhaps a new game (I have a couple interesting ideas). Perhaps I'll chill for a bit. Feel free to follow me on Steam or join my Discord if you want to chat with me about things.

Enjoy the game and have fun collecting all the things and 100%'ing the game! Let's go!!!