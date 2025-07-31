Current Version
B2025.7.31
- OK1-修复太监怀孕
- OK2-神圣罗马帝国皇帝派遣临时雇佣兵未移除的问题，做旧存档兼容，否则旧存档无法移除这些营队
- OK3-修复叔叔的称谓KEY错误，导致的红字
- OK4-修复读档后地形图标显示错误的问题
- OK5-东罗马帝国不能与已有军职或者中央官职的角色使用授予封地按钮
- OK6-东罗马帝国不能使用晋升头衔按钮
- OK7-东罗马帝国只有廷臣可以被任命为税务官
- OK8-东罗马帝国只可以玩皇帝
- OK9-交互里签订外交契约或者封臣契约需要关系满足后才可使用
- OK10-送礼办事的500金币改为1000金币
- OK11-旧存档兼容新的时代任务进度
- OK12-修复不能伪造相邻封地宣称导致不能入侵的问题
B2025.7.31
- OK1 - Fix the issue where eunuchs can get pregnant.
- OK2 - Fix the problem where the temporary mercenaries dispatched by the Holy Roman Emperor are not removed; ensure compatibility with old save files, otherwise these battalions cannot be removed from old saves.
- OK3 - Fix the red text error caused by the wrong key for the title "uncle".
- OK4 - Fix the issue where terrain icons are displayed incorrectly after loading a save.
- OK5 - The Eastern Roman Empire cannot use the "Grant Fief" button for characters who already hold military positions or central official positions.
- OK6 - The Eastern Roman Empire cannot use the "Promote Title" button.
- OK7 - Only courtiers of the Eastern Roman Empire can be appointed as tax collectors.
- OK8 - Only the emperor can be played in the Eastern Roman Empire.
- OK9 - In interactions, signing diplomatic contracts or vassal contracts can only be used when the relationship meets the required conditions.
- OK10 - Change the 500 gold coins for gift-giving to get things done to 1000 gold coins.
- OK11 - Ensure old save files are compatible with the progress of new era tasks.
- OK12 - Fix the issue where adjacent fief claims cannot be forged, leading to the inability to invade.
Changed files in this update