 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19422994 Edited 31 July 2025 – 03:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.7.31

  • OK1-修复太监怀孕
  • OK2-神圣罗马帝国皇帝派遣临时雇佣兵未移除的问题，做旧存档兼容，否则旧存档无法移除这些营队
  • OK3-修复叔叔的称谓KEY错误，导致的红字
  • OK4-修复读档后地形图标显示错误的问题
  • OK5-东罗马帝国不能与已有军职或者中央官职的角色使用授予封地按钮
  • OK6-东罗马帝国不能使用晋升头衔按钮
  • OK7-东罗马帝国只有廷臣可以被任命为税务官
  • OK8-东罗马帝国只可以玩皇帝
  • OK9-交互里签订外交契约或者封臣契约需要关系满足后才可使用
  • OK10-送礼办事的500金币改为1000金币
  • OK11-旧存档兼容新的时代任务进度
  • OK12-修复不能伪造相邻封地宣称导致不能入侵的问题

B2025.7.31

  • OK1 - Fix the issue where eunuchs can get pregnant.
  • OK2 - Fix the problem where the temporary mercenaries dispatched by the Holy Roman Emperor are not removed; ensure compatibility with old save files, otherwise these battalions cannot be removed from old saves.
  • OK3 - Fix the red text error caused by the wrong key for the title "uncle".
  • OK4 - Fix the issue where terrain icons are displayed incorrectly after loading a save.
  • OK5 - The Eastern Roman Empire cannot use the "Grant Fief" button for characters who already hold military positions or central official positions.
  • OK6 - The Eastern Roman Empire cannot use the "Promote Title" button.
  • OK7 - Only courtiers of the Eastern Roman Empire can be appointed as tax collectors.
  • OK8 - Only the emperor can be played in the Eastern Roman Empire.
  • OK9 - In interactions, signing diplomatic contracts or vassal contracts can only be used when the relationship meets the required conditions.
  • OK10 - Change the 500 gold coins for gift-giving to get things done to 1000 gold coins.
  • OK11 - Ensure old save files are compatible with the progress of new era tasks.
  • OK12 - Fix the issue where adjacent fief claims cannot be forged, leading to the inability to invade.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link