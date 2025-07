- the temple is even more evil now with a sheep and a (non-rideable) stallion waiting near sexual worship assistants

- the idols now look more metallic rather than being green due to a reflection of the blue sky

- added a table, stools, gold cups, and a small idol which are all choppable and pushable

- you can push the walking lifeforms better and they don't push you back

- horizontally chopped tree trunks don't stay in place