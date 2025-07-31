 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19422932 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Ballers,

We released a new patch: 1.1.161.2 version
The following issues have been fixed:

1) Camila Issue FIx
- When Camila try 'Dash Tap Pass', her motion stops.


Please download the patch to prevent further issues.
Thank you.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
