New Downloadable Patch: ver 1.1.161.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Ballers,
We released a new patch: 1.1.161.2 version
The following issues have been fixed:
1) Camila Issue FIx
- When Camila try 'Dash Tap Pass', her motion stops.
Please download the patch to prevent further issues.
Thank you.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
