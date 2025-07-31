Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Early Access 1.53.2 is now available! This update includes another round of bug fixes and other minor tweaks.

These weekly patch updates will continue into the month of August. I am currently projecting the launch of a new trailer around early September so make sure you follow my socials to keep up to date!

That’s all for now and with that, thank you for the following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Adjusted the hardlight platforms in Sandswept City.

Slightly moved the sun launcher in the Lord Krypton boss fight.

State of matter timer no longer decreases during a few animations.

Some bubbles in Abyssal Fissure now move slightly faster.

Removed a few icicles in Frozen Fortress.

Tigers in Frozen Fortress now react faster to you.

Adjusted some edge case behavior with the Radiant Reactor hidden boss.

Slightly moved the hardlight platforms in the Galactic Science Festival.

Fixed some collision issues at Weather Machine Test Site.

Updated logic for enabling and disabling player input.

Redid collision regarding waterfalls and projectiles.

Added a pizza crate in Cretaceous Caldera to help alleviate the difficulty.

Fixed a bug where the projectiles from Fire Giants were being set to pass through terrain.

Graphics

Updated geometry for small levers.

Fixed issue where NPCs in the post credits scene weren’t always appearing correctly.

Added poof effect for defeating enemies.

Added option to toggle the player’s limb visibility while in first person mode.

Updated the crosshair graphic.

Changed the color of the ice symbol to better distinguish it from the cloud symbol at a distance.

Updated some graphics for particle projectiles.

New animations for Kalofrioh’s dialogue.

Tea table added to Cara Bonnie cutscene.

Fixed some graphical issues when skipping cutscenes.

Particle trail added for spaceship while boosting.

Audio

Updated logic for determining when to play footstep sounds.

Adjusted some audio mixing on the post-credits dialogue.

Sound added to the hidden bookcase in Krypton Estate.

Sound added for toggling sprint off on the spaceship.

Menu

Notification now appears whenever the options menu is saved.

Text