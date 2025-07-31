Reload UI not showing during Ultimate reload



Added Grabbing to input buffer to allow chaining actions more fluidly (is that a word?)



System to make player face specified orientation on spawn (third person)



Keep facing direction when switching from top-down to third person



Music now resets when hitting Replay button after ending a mission



FIXED: Music not resetting in Trains



FIXED: Firing recoil animation and then crouching causes crouch anim to be delayed



FIXED(?): Secrets challenges not completing properly (made adjustment to code that should make this work better)



FIXED: Reloading game while holding a bodyshield causes the UI to stay on screen



Hey everyone,Another patch hopefully improving the game further and fixing a few bugs, let me know if you encounter anything new or if the below bugs haven't been fully fixed:Thanks again for all of your bug reports and feedback!