I hadn’t considered that some of you might be playing on smaller screens, like the Steam Deck or other handheld devices! The original text size was designed with desktop displays in mind.As a quickfix, all dialogue text now offers three font size options:Small, Medium, and Large!⚠️ This fix does not yet apply to:However, this hotfix lays the groundwork to adjust those fonts in the future! I’ll keep working on expanding this update to cover all text across the game.For now, I hope this makes reading dialogues much more comfortable!