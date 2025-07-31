 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19422568 Edited 31 July 2025 – 02:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 3 - July 30, 2025

Hey all, one more quick update for today:
  • Disabled the retry tutorial button during the tutorial scenes as they were causing a bug when loading the next scene. Will add them back in once the issue is resolved.
Thanks,
Chris.

