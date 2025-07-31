Patch 1.15.2025 (Small patch)

Added new fireplace interaction – Warm up by the fire and hear the player's thoughts as they try to make sense of their situation.

Expanded interaction support in the Farmhouse – Several new objects can now be interacted with for deeper immersion.

More hidden lore added – Keep your eyes open. Some details may seem small… but they might not be.

Bug fixes – Cleaned up a few broken interactions and minor bugs for a smoother experience.

What's coming – Future updates will expand the farmer’s house with more interactive elements. Some of them may help you in Chapter 2… or lead you deeper into the unknown.