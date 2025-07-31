Update Notes



Gameplay Fixes:

- Addressed an issue with Twin Attack where a unit surviving a battle could cause a soft lock, either by not showing attack options or by preventing the Next button from appearing after the unit dies.

- Hidden Laboratory now correctly reveals the card returned from the Losses pile.

- Street Rat will no longer draw cards if there is a shield floating.

- Three-Headed Dragon is no longer a chainable effect.



UI/UX Improvements:

- Deck Builder now prevents multiple save requests while one is already processing (save button is temporarily locked).

- Potential fix for chapter highlighting issue when shields are floated. Still pending testing.



Visual Updates:

- Updated images for "Witch's Oven" and "Retrace Steps".



Miscellaneous:

- Updated Leaderboard logic for tracking wins.

