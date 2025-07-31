Update Notes
Gameplay Fixes:
- Addressed an issue with Twin Attack where a unit surviving a battle could cause a soft lock, either by not showing attack options or by preventing the Next button from appearing after the unit dies.
- Hidden Laboratory now correctly reveals the card returned from the Losses pile.
- Street Rat will no longer draw cards if there is a shield floating.
- Three-Headed Dragon is no longer a chainable effect.
UI/UX Improvements:
- Deck Builder now prevents multiple save requests while one is already processing (save button is temporarily locked).
- Potential fix for chapter highlighting issue when shields are floated. Still pending testing.
Visual Updates:
- Updated images for "Witch's Oven" and "Retrace Steps".
Miscellaneous:
- Updated Leaderboard logic for tracking wins.
FEO Playtest HOT FIX 1.4
