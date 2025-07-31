 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19422145 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed visual issues caused by certain cap cameras during races.
  • Resolved a name display issue (Rename fix).
  • Fixed issues related to Spectate Mode functionality.
  • Adjusted Customization Mode: implemented ability to create a new vehicle instead of only duplicating existing ones.
  • Resolved issue where spectators were receiving experience (EXP).
  • General optimization improvements for better performance and stability.

