- Fixed visual issues caused by certain cap cameras during races.
- Resolved a name display issue (Rename fix).
- Fixed issues related to Spectate Mode functionality.
- Adjusted Customization Mode: implemented ability to create a new vehicle instead of only duplicating existing ones.
- Resolved issue where spectators were receiving experience (EXP).
- General optimization improvements for better performance and stability.
Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes & Improvements:
