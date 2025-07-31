 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19422099 Edited 31 July 2025 – 01:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 2 - July 30, 2025

Hey all, the following changes have been added with today’s update:

  • Modified the Skate Trail renderer so it blends into the ice a bit better and is rendered below the UI
  • Fixed issue where the Sledge player stats were not being properly shown or updated during Character Creator
  • Fixed issue when changing tabs in Character Creator and losing the stats of the selected player type
  • Adjusted stats headers in the Character Creator screen that were getting cutoff
  • Added timer during fight as a temporary solution to a fighting bug that has come up where the second player is not in fighting position and would lead to the player being unable to progress (still working on a proper fix for this issue)

Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1538011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link