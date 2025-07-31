Update 2 - July 30, 2025

Hey all, the following changes have been added with today’s update:
- Modified the Skate Trail renderer so it blends into the ice a bit better and is rendered below the UI
- Fixed issue where the Sledge player stats were not being properly shown or updated during Character Creator
- Fixed issue when changing tabs in Character Creator and losing the stats of the selected player type
- Adjusted stats headers in the Character Creator screen that were getting cutoff
- Added timer during fight as a temporary solution to a fighting bug that has come up where the second player is not in fighting position and would lead to the player being unable to progress (still working on a proper fix for this issue)
Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games
Changed files in this update