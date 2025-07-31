 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19421928 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Navigators,

We have an amazing update!

Please read our detailed update on our website:

English Japanese Korean

Here's a brief note:

We are now launching the Map Workshop game mode. You can now create your own Strinova map. Please read the tutorial for detailed instruction!.

We also have a new outbreak map: Euler Night Harbor

Cognitive Reconstruction - Paladin of Light Now Available:

We are also have Kanami's Century Idol as Directed Reconstruction Now Available:

We also have a ton of rewards and other new in-game items. Log in and see!

Changed files in this update

