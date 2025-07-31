An ancient evil stirs once more… and it’s waiting for YOU in the deepest, darkest dungeon of Allansia...

That’s right, adventurers.is now LIVE in thelibrary!

Written by Ian Livingstone himself and first published in 1987, this beast of a gamebook has claimed many an overconfident hero. With its unforgiving traps, merciless monsters, and the utterly malevolent sorcerer Razaak, this is a dungeon-crawler that doesn't just test your SKILL - it tests your soul.

☠️ Will you find the only weapon that can defeat Razaak?

🔥 Can you survive the twisted lair filled with chaos and death?

💎 Will you gather the enchanted relics before time runs out?

Now fully digitised and enhanced for modern adventurers, this edition includes:

🎨 Les Edwards’ original Puffin cover

🗺️ A built-in mapping system to track your doomed progress

📖 A ‘Free Read’ mode for those who want to explore without consequence

🧾 An automated Adventure Sheet that handles stats, inventory, and decisions

💡 And yes, a new difficulty setting for those who want just slightly less pain…

Whether you're a diehard FF veteran or a curious newcomer with nerves of steel, Crypt of the Sorcerer will push you to your limits, and maybe even past them!



