Improvements:

• The Save Confirmation window now locks the screen until all save data has been securely stored.

• Improved UI text scaling for better support across different languages.



Bug Fixes:

• Employees will no longer receive pay after being fired or again at the end of their shift.

• Customers no longer get stuck at the Protein Counter when it is turned off.

• Placeable objects now correctly collide with walls.

• The collision area for the Dracaena Plant has been adjusted to its proper size.

• Shelves can no longer be sold while in use, preventing customers from becoming stuck.

• The Protein Counter can no longer be moved or sold while a Protein Clerk is working there.

• All in-game object popups are now properly localized.

• Employee stats shown in their popup now match the values displayed in the Workforce Window.

• Fixed various UI scaling issues related to language translation.

• Resolved an issue where delivery trucks could become stuck after loading a saved game.

• Fixed a bug that deducted money when attempting to place a cash register, even if it wasn’t placed.

• Protein Clerks will no longer get stuck while working at the Protein Counter.