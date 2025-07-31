Improvements:
• The Save Confirmation window now locks the screen until all save data has been securely stored.
• Improved UI text scaling for better support across different languages.
Bug Fixes:
• Employees will no longer receive pay after being fired or again at the end of their shift.
• Customers no longer get stuck at the Protein Counter when it is turned off.
• Placeable objects now correctly collide with walls.
• The collision area for the Dracaena Plant has been adjusted to its proper size.
• Shelves can no longer be sold while in use, preventing customers from becoming stuck.
• The Protein Counter can no longer be moved or sold while a Protein Clerk is working there.
• All in-game object popups are now properly localized.
• Employee stats shown in their popup now match the values displayed in the Workforce Window.
• Fixed various UI scaling issues related to language translation.
• Resolved an issue where delivery trucks could become stuck after loading a saved game.
• Fixed a bug that deducted money when attempting to place a cash register, even if it wasn’t placed.
• Protein Clerks will no longer get stuck while working at the Protein Counter.
