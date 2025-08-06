SEASON 3 IS HERE!

The ranked leaderboards have been reset, new quests are ready to be taken on, and a new Clubhouse Pass is stacked with a host of fresh gear to earn as you play!

THE ROAD TO THE FEDEX CUP!

It’s been an action packed Season on the PGA TOUR and we are well on our way to the coveted TOUR Championship, where we’ll finally see just who will hoist the FedEx Cup for 2025!

As PGA TOUR 2K25 Season 3 kicks off, players can participate in themed quests and Ranked Tours events alongside the Championships happening in real life. Conclude the season in style with new apparel and equipment drops in the PGA TOUR Superstore.

Who do you think will come out victorious this year? We’ll see you at East Lake to find out.

CLUBHOUSE PASS

Season 3 re-ups the rewards with a whole new set of upgrades, enhancements, and gear for you to earn as you play with this Season’s Clubhouse Pass. This Season’s free reward tiers include a Hugo Boss Mid-Layer and Cardigan, a Wilson Staff Wedge, a Magician’s Top Hat, plus a whole lot more!

Play to reach the Free Tier 25 and earn a new free shot type—the Lob Shot! This is the perfect shot to improve your short game, offering more control around the green than pitch shots and more forgiveness than Spinners.

EQUIPMENT PROGRESSION

During each season, players can evolve their equipment to a specific tier cap: the top tier target for Season 3 is Diamond! Play through rounds and participate in quests to start earning equipment XP and progress your clubs!

FEATURED ARCHETYPE - THE MAGICIAN

ARCHETYPE OVERVIEW: With the ability to hit spellbinding shots out of the toughest lies, the Magician Archetype is able to navigate the deep rough and green-side bunkers as if they were fairways, just like our featured pro for Season 3, Max Homa, and the ‘World’s Greatest Golfer’, Chris McDonald. Perfecting the Magician Archetype this Season will leave your opponents wand-ering if there’s anything you can’t do.

Returning this Season are Archetype specific seasonal quests tailored to this playstyle, but making their debut are archetype specific Challenge Maps. Experiment with the unmatched recovery skills of the Magician Archetype while still having the freedom to return to your original build whenever you choose. Whether you're looking to make more GIRs after tough drives, or just exploring a new way to play, this Season is the perfect time to grow your game.

While Season 3 brings with it a whole new set of Clubhouse Pass (CHP) rewards to earn, players can still work on obtaining Season 1 AND Season 2 CHP Rewards at any time.

Requires PGA TOUR 2K25, internet connection and 2K account.

Clubhouse Pass rewards require unlocking with gameplay. Clubhouse Pass Premium is available for separate purchase. Paid Premium Passes unlock additional rewards for the Season through gameplay. For more information on Clubhouse Pass, and Premium Pass offerings, go to pgatour.2k.com/2k25/clubhouse/