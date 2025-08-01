Version 1.1 of Paper 2 - Origami Refolded has been released, bringing Steam workshop support and multiple fixes. Read on for the full patch notes...

New Feature Out of Beta: Workshop

Workshop support has come out of beta! Access it from the workshop button on the main menu... You can browse and download levels created by the Steam community or create your own with the editing tools! There's a few steam guides available on how to get started, which you can access by clicking on the learn button from the workshop home page in-game. I can't wait to see what you can make with this!

Adjustments:

Added an extra hint checkpoint to level "Top Triangles".

Fixes:

Completion score percentage on save slot summary UI no longer incorrectly rounds up to 100% when total completion score is greater than 99.99% and less than 100%.

Improved level goal target accuracy, resolving an issue where goal shapes could sometimes have small gaps/holes in them resulting in inconsistent goal checking (this issue was most apparent on levels with thin strip shapes).

Final figure preview in workshop gameplay should now always display the correct paper design texture, no longer incorrectly displaying the design from the previously loaded workshop level.

Fixed an issue where workshop level list initialization could override loaded level design texture if the level list is still being initialized when playing a level.

Other:

Upgraded project to latest supported version of Unity (6.1).