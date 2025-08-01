We are happy to bring you the second AppGameKit Studio update of 2025, which was made possible by our awesome contributor keeping the repo up to date. As always, the source code is available for you to check out!

We now target API 35 officially, and the build has been successfully tested to deploy onto the Google App Store ahead of the discontinuation of older API builds. We have also updated the Mac and iOS side, using SDK 18, to once again enable you to submit to the Apple App Store. If you spot any issues with this newest update, please report them on our new issues board, and we will be here to help.

Here is a rundown of the latest changes for Windows:

- Update Google Billing to 7.1.1

- Update IAP code to comply with Google Billing 7.1.1

- Target API 35

- Update Gradle to v8.14

- Update AGP to 8.9.2

- Update Tier 2 templates

- Add missing Examples media

- Add missing Sandbox media

- Add missing Example Plugins

- Minimum Android Version now 21 (was 16)

- Updated Example Plugins VS solutions to 2022

- Changed copyright to DarkBasicSoftwareLimited

- Change command examples to use local versions

If you find that you have auto-updated to this latest update and, for whatever reason, need to go back to the last version, you can do so easily via the Steam client product properties Beta tab and select the last most recent build date.

If you are new to AppGameKit Studio, you can find out more about this easy-to-use programming language by visiting our Steam page and by visiting our DISCORD Channel here: https://discord.gg/5bbuFMaDbH