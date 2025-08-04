 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19421361 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here's the small update that went onto the beta ahead of the weekend.

We've been working hard to fix some particularly annoying bugs to pin down, including issues with Geodes in Fantasy Finds and an annoying bug in Passwater Cove with stuck guests.

Steam Hotfix - 4.1.191205

  • Added VFX to Smelter and Training course

  • Added a fix in for Guests getting stuck on Coastal

  • Fixed Pilot Wings not countering the chopper damage

  • Fixed an issue with the smelter smelting geodes and removing their collisions

  • Twitch Integration: fixed an issue where Fantasy Experts hired from Twitch Chat would appear in hazmat suits

  • Groups of Chickens forming entities will remain in game a little longer, we love them too much to patch


Please let us know any feedback, especially with the Geodes fix, as this was a risky change.

We apologise in advance if any stuck Geodes go missing. The team dedicated a lot of time to finding a work around however, this has been found as the only solution. This should only affect Geodes which were in a stuck state in the Smelter - if you have any issues with the Smelter or Geode exhibits, please let us know.

Take care and happy curating,
Abby and the Two Point Team <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2185061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2185062
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2185063
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2999840 Depot 2999841
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 2999840 Depot 2999842
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 2999840 Depot 2999843
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2999850 Depot 2999851
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 2999850 Depot 2999852
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 2999850 Depot 2999853
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3592600 Depot 3592601
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3592600 Depot 3592602
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 3592600 Depot 3592603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link