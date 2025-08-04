Hi everyone,



Here's the small update that went onto the beta ahead of the weekend.

We've been working hard to fix some particularly annoying bugs to pin down, including issues with Geodes in Fantasy Finds and an annoying bug in Passwater Cove with stuck guests.

Steam Hotfix - 4.1.191205

Added VFX to Smelter and Training course

Added a fix in for Guests getting stuck on Coastal

Fixed Pilot Wings not countering the chopper damage

Fixed an issue with the smelter smelting geodes and removing their collisions

Twitch Integration: fixed an issue where Fantasy Experts hired from Twitch Chat would appear in hazmat suits

Groups of Chickens forming entities will remain in game a little longer, we love them too much to patch



Please let us know any feedback, especially with the Geodes fix, as this was a risky change.



We apologise in advance if any stuck Geodes go missing. The team dedicated a lot of time to finding a work around however, this has been found as the only solution. This should only affect Geodes which were in a stuck state in the Smelter - if you have any issues with the Smelter or Geode exhibits, please let us know.



Take care and happy curating,

Abby and the Two Point Team <3