Hi everyone,
Here's the small update that went onto the beta ahead of the weekend.
We've been working hard to fix some particularly annoying bugs to pin down, including issues with Geodes in Fantasy Finds and an annoying bug in Passwater Cove with stuck guests.
Steam Hotfix - 4.1.191205
Added VFX to Smelter and Training course
Added a fix in for Guests getting stuck on Coastal
Fixed Pilot Wings not countering the chopper damage
Fixed an issue with the smelter smelting geodes and removing their collisions
Twitch Integration: fixed an issue where Fantasy Experts hired from Twitch Chat would appear in hazmat suits
Groups of Chickens forming entities will remain in game a little longer, we love them too much to patch
Please let us know any feedback, especially with the Geodes fix, as this was a risky change.
We apologise in advance if any stuck Geodes go missing. The team dedicated a lot of time to finding a work around however, this has been found as the only solution. This should only affect Geodes which were in a stuck state in the Smelter - if you have any issues with the Smelter or Geode exhibits, please let us know.
Take care and happy curating,
Abby and the Two Point Team <3
