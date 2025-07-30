Chaos Chain
Here is the next update for the game. I'm releasing this a little early because I realized there were some bugs from the recent updates with changes I had made to some of the code, so here it is. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.76.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a couple of bosses that were augged didn't have synergy stims in their drop lists (But they could use them in combat)
- FIXED a few pieces of high tech equipment actually giving 5% resistance to interference instead of lowering it by 5% as intended
- FIXED some shading around some environmental entities
- FIXED a bug related to the main character dying with a companion in the group (Basically, it would remove some condition but the amount could be bugged depending on how much total condition the player had at the time of death)
- FIXED an issue introduced in the last patch where the warning system would sometimes not work when a character was low on health or mettle
- FIXED a text spacing issue in some information message windows related to downed/drained
Changes & Additions:
- AR6C Bandit Assault Rifle now has its own named skills (Not Renegade AR30 skills)
- Added rope misc loot item (Worth 12 CCred)
- Added copper wiring misc loot item (Worth 5 CCred - these can be found, bought, dropped by enemies - especially robots/drones)
- Added gang tag misc loot item (Mainly dropped by enemy gang members - worth 3 CCred by default - these will eventually be part of a repeatable quest)
- Updated IED schematic to require 1 less scrap but now it requires 1 copper wiring
- Updated pipe bomb schematic to no longer require circuitry but now requires 5 box nails (I was torn originally between having it be low tech or high tech in design regards but i like the idea of a low tech but effective grenade alternative)
- Updated pipe bomb animation/sound effect
- Added new item icon art
- Updated randomized loot container lists
- Updated some shop lists (Especially Rusty's Pawn Shop list - he now doesn't have quite so many junk items)
- Updated some enemy loot drop lists
- Updated a few interior areas with some new visual variety
- Replaced the barrier that spawns after the Hounder attack on the Red Saint hideout to look more believable (It's now a trash heap instead of a road block)
- Added Putrid Meat consumable item (A worse kind of rotten food, but feeds you a bit more)
- Soulless, bat swarms, wild dogs, attack dogs, guard dogs, gutter rats, and scavvers now have a chance to drop putrid meat (With varying chances based on who/what they are)
- Rotten Food and Putrid Meat are now marked in grey (Like how garbage is)
- Continued (but not finished unforunately yet) work on a side quest (I'm going to try to finish this for next week finally - sorry for the delay, I've had a lot going on)
- Finished work on a new boss enemy (Plot related)
- Added a new enemy troop encounter (Boss, plot related)
- Updated some litter/trash entity graphics with more detail
- Added a new paydata type (Influential contact info)
- Added 5 new randomized lore descriptions
- Added rapid heartbeat sound effect to when the main character is revived from condition with another party member on the team
- Added a flatline sound effect to the gameover screen
- Improved detection of the main character in the party (Previously, it would take up to 1 second to detect if the main character was no longer present - this might not sound like a problem but it could cause weird situations from my testing - the game now ends immediately with a game over if the main character is removed from the party - you still have a chance to revive them if they die and are not yet removed)
- Lots of other minor tweaks and changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
