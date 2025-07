Chaos Chain

BETA Update 1.76.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:

FIXED a couple of bosses that were augged didn't have synergy stims in their drop lists (But they could use them in combat)



FIXED a few pieces of high tech equipment actually giving 5% resistance to interference instead of lowering it by 5% as intended



FIXED some shading around some environmental entities



FIXED a bug related to the main character dying with a companion in the group (Basically, it would remove some condition but the amount could be bugged depending on how much total condition the player had at the time of death)



FIXED an issue introduced in the last patch where the warning system would sometimes not work when a character was low on health or mettle



FIXED a text spacing issue in some information message windows related to downed/drained





Changes & Additions:

AR6C Bandit Assault Rifle now has its own named skills (Not Renegade AR30 skills)



Added rope misc loot item (Worth 12 CCred)



Added copper wiring misc loot item (Worth 5 CCred - these can be found, bought, dropped by enemies - especially robots/drones)



Added gang tag misc loot item (Mainly dropped by enemy gang members - worth 3 CCred by default - these will eventually be part of a repeatable quest)



Updated IED schematic to require 1 less scrap but now it requires 1 copper wiring



Updated pipe bomb schematic to no longer require circuitry but now requires 5 box nails (I was torn originally between having it be low tech or high tech in design regards but i like the idea of a low tech but effective grenade alternative)



Updated pipe bomb animation/sound effect



Added new item icon art



Updated randomized loot container lists



Updated some shop lists (Especially Rusty's Pawn Shop list - he now doesn't have quite so many junk items)



Updated some enemy loot drop lists



Updated a few interior areas with some new visual variety



Replaced the barrier that spawns after the Hounder attack on the Red Saint hideout to look more believable (It's now a trash heap instead of a road block)



Added Putrid Meat consumable item (A worse kind of rotten food, but feeds you a bit more)



Soulless, bat swarms, wild dogs, attack dogs, guard dogs, gutter rats, and scavvers now have a chance to drop putrid meat (With varying chances based on who/what they are)



Rotten Food and Putrid Meat are now marked in grey (Like how garbage is)



Continued (but not finished unforunately yet) work on a side quest (I'm going to try to finish this for next week finally - sorry for the delay, I've had a lot going on)



Finished work on a new boss enemy (Plot related)



Added a new enemy troop encounter (Boss, plot related)



Updated some litter/trash entity graphics with more detail



Added a new paydata type (Influential contact info)



Added 5 new randomized lore descriptions



Added rapid heartbeat sound effect to when the main character is revived from condition with another party member on the team



Added a flatline sound effect to the gameover screen



Improved detection of the main character in the party (Previously, it would take up to 1 second to detect if the main character was no longer present - this might not sound like a problem but it could cause weird situations from my testing - the game now ends immediately with a game over if the main character is removed from the party - you still have a chance to revive them if they die and are not yet removed)



Lots of other minor tweaks and changes





This update will be available for download shortly.

This update will be available for download shortly.

Here is the next update for the game. I'm releasing this a little early because I realized there were some bugs from the recent updates with changes I had made to some of the code, so here it is. Check out the full change log below!