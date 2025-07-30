 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19421173 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI highlighter

Added a UI highlighter, now when you press a token it shows you what you can merge with. Mostly there for new people to help show when you can merge with the Queue token, when you can merge with other tokens, etc... Honestly when I first put it in I found it annoying cos I already know what to merge but after a run I started finding it satisfying so I hope you guys do too.

Balance

Greenboard only uses 1 reroll for powers now

Blueboard changes the lowest token into a Level 9

Disgused Challenge now gives the converted enemies a Level

Game now uses seeds, so less save scamming. You still can't choose a seed though, but that may come in the future.

Bug fixes

Just alot. Alot of bug fixes.

