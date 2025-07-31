 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19421100 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:13:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
**Expanded Options Features:**

* Field of View
* Motion Blur
* Render Quality

Other improvements include difficulty adjustments and performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3819121
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3819122
  • Loading history…
