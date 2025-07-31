Today, July 31, 2025, we are pleased to announce the release of "Demigoddess!".

This is our first commercial game.

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback on the demo, our testers, our community members, and everyone who has supported us in various ways.





What's next

Over the next few weeks, we will be listening carefully to player feedback. While we have ideas for adding new factions, units, and game modes, we also want to ensure that existing features are solid.

By the end of August 2025, we hope to present a roadmap for major updates based on your feedback.



If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please leave a comment in the Steam Community or join us on Discord.