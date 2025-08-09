- Changed the crafting window layout
- Changed stats readout in the character tab
- New minimap colors
- Labels on the left side of the screen are no longer shown if the inventory is closed
- Changed seen objects list colors on the right side of the screen and added arrows
- Added a button to sort inventory items
- Added a tip for when you need to use a shovel or pickaxe on an object
- The new run screen now shows "Undiscovered enemy" for enemies the player has never encountered before
Update 0.2.1 - UI adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2358361
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2358362
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2358363
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update