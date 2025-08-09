 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19420964
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Changed the crafting window layout
  • Changed stats readout in the character tab
  • New minimap colors
  • Labels on the left side of the screen are no longer shown if the inventory is closed
  • Changed seen objects list colors on the right side of the screen and added arrows
  • Added a button to sort inventory items
  • Added a tip for when you need to use a shovel or pickaxe on an object
  • The new run screen now shows "Undiscovered enemy" for enemies the player has never encountered before

Changed files in this update

