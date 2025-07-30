Server owners can now use sv_cheats_server_ownerWhat does this do? it allows server owners to run specific commands (not all) protected with cheats, without giving cheats to everyone else, due to limitations, this is the current list:
- Ent_Create, Ent_Remove, Ent_Remove_All.
- Noclip, God, Buddha,
- Addcond, Removecond
We wish to make all Cheat protected convars to work with this too, but we don't have Access to that.
Here's the rest of changes:Ent_remove no longer can remove players/worldspawn to avoid softlocks (Vvis)
Fixed missing Friend icon on Tablescore removed by accident.
Currency_give will give you money if tf_mvm_maxcurrency is changed (instead of 30k hardcoded)
Settings turned on by Default:
- Ping as Numbers
- Hitsounds
Changed files in this update