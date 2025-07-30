 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19420961 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server owners can now use sv_cheats_server_owner

What does this do? it allows server owners to run specific commands (not all) protected with cheats, without giving cheats to everyone else, due to limitations, this is the current list:
  • Ent_Create, Ent_Remove, Ent_Remove_All.
  • Noclip, God, Buddha,
  • Addcond, Removecond

We wish to make all Cheat protected convars to work with this too, but we don't have Access to that.

Here's the rest of changes:

Ent_remove no longer can remove players/worldspawn to avoid softlocks (Vvis)
Fixed missing Friend icon on Tablescore removed by accident.
Currency_give will give you money if tf_mvm_maxcurrency is changed (instead of 30k hardcoded)
Settings turned on by Default:
- Ping as Numbers
- Hitsounds

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link