Server owners can now use sv_cheats_server_owner

Ent_Create, Ent_Remove, Ent_Remove_All.



Noclip, God, Buddha,



Addcond, Removecond



Here's the rest of changes:

What does this do? it allows server owners to run specific commands (not all) protected with cheats, without giving cheats to everyone else, due to limitations, this is the current list:We wish to make all Cheat protected convars to work with this too, but we don't haveto that.Ent_remove no longer can remove players/worldspawn to avoid softlocks ( Vvis Fixed missing Friend icon on Tablescore removed by accident.Currency_give will give you money if tf_mvm_maxcurrency is changed (instead of 30k hardcoded)Settings turned on by Default:- Ping as Numbers- Hitsounds