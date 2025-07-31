- Audio fixes
- Fixed audio ambient levels
- Fixed hearing diorama sounds before opening cinema door
- Fixed audio stopping when alt-tabbing in credits
- Fixed music resuming when coming back from out of focus, while pause menu is open
- Various audio adjustments
- Fixes for art clipping
- Fixed issue with credits not being set to false when ending naturally
- Fix for issue where wrong mode would be used when tabbing back in on the main menu
- Improved shadow casting for small objects on Standard quality level
- Fixed load logic for rotating keyfob locker doors.
- Fixed missing wall panel
- High DPI issue fix for mouse being able to click out of screen when monitor scale is set above 100%
