31 July 2025 Build 19420944
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Audio fixes
    • Fixed audio ambient levels
    • Fixed hearing diorama sounds before opening cinema door
    • Fixed audio stopping when alt-tabbing in credits
    • Fixed music resuming when coming back from out of focus, while pause menu is open
    • Various audio adjustments

  • Fixes for art clipping
  • Fixed issue with credits not being set to false when ending naturally
  • Fix for issue where wrong mode would be used when tabbing back in on the main menu
  • Improved shadow casting for small objects on Standard quality level
  • Fixed load logic for rotating keyfob locker doors.
  • Fixed missing wall panel
  • High DPI issue fix for mouse being able to click out of screen when monitor scale is set above 100%

Windows 64-bit Depot 3352691
