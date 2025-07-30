Balance

Endless scaling is now more aggressive

Improved how all numbers are displayed

Marble preview can now be scrolled to see all marbles held when over display limit

(Use scroll wheel or dpad)

Abandoning a run new redirects to the summary menu

Marbles are now sorted by type when over 80 are in the dispenser

Added animation for marbles returned to the dispenser

Dispenser text now shows number of marbles left, including those dispensed

Added marble total score to marble info display

Candle changed from 1 -> 3

Bugs

Fixed issue with marble display

Fixed issue with Vial

Fixed issue where creating new marbles would not trigger end of shot effects

Fixed issue where pausing the game caused some marbles to retrigger

Fixed issue with Cane

Fixed issue with text on summary screen

Fixed issue with Dice

Fixed issue with Static