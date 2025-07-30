Balance
Endless scaling is now more aggressive
Improved how all numbers are displayed
Marble preview can now be scrolled to see all marbles held when over display limit
(Use scroll wheel or dpad)
Abandoning a run new redirects to the summary menu
Marbles are now sorted by type when over 80 are in the dispenser
Added animation for marbles returned to the dispenser
Dispenser text now shows number of marbles left, including those dispensed
Added marble total score to marble info display
Candle changed from 1 -> 3
Bugs
Fixed issue with marble display
Fixed issue with Vial
Fixed issue where creating new marbles would not trigger end of shot effects
Fixed issue where pausing the game caused some marbles to retrigger
Fixed issue with Cane
Fixed issue with text on summary screen
Fixed issue with Dice
Fixed issue with Static
