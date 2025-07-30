Hello Everyone!
We are excited to announce that Version 1.6 of Wraithmind is now available! This update brings a variety of improvements, compatibility fixes, some new features, and more!
Here is a summary of the changes included in this new version:
Resolved several graphical glitches such as shadow cutoffs and inconsistent visual effects.
Enhanced compatibility for a wider range of controllers.
The game now supports more screen resolutions and maintains consistent visual presentation across all monitors.
You can now sprint by holding Left Shift (keyboard) or Button 2 on most joysticks (often "X"). This boosts your movement speed by 1.5x!
Arrows now indicate which talents must be unlocked first.
Added a confirmation step to the Quit Game option to help avoid accidentally quitting.
An extra save file has been added.
A new event that expands Sara's story has been added.
If you notice any issues while playing, please let us know so we can work on a fix as quickly as possible.
Thank you very much to everyone who has supported this game these last several years. We hope you enjoy the new version!
Changed files in this update