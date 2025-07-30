Hello Everyone!

We are excited to announce that Version 1.6 of Wraithmind is now available! This update brings a variety of improvements, compatibility fixes, some new features, and more!

Here is a summary of the changes included in this new version:

Resolved several graphical glitches such as shadow cutoffs and inconsistent visual effects.

Enhanced compatibility for a wider range of controllers.

The game now supports more screen resolutions and maintains consistent visual presentation across all monitors.

You can now sprint by holding Left Shift (keyboard) or Button 2 on most joysticks (often "X"). This boosts your movement speed by 1.5x!

Arrows now indicate which talents must be unlocked first.

Added a confirmation step to the Quit Game option to help avoid accidentally quitting.

An extra save file has been added.

A new event that expands Sara's story has been added.

If you notice any issues while playing, please let us know so we can work on a fix as quickly as possible.

Thank you very much to everyone who has supported this game these last several years. We hope you enjoy the new version!