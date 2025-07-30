 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19420741
Update notes via Steam Community

Full Changelog

  • Custom labels for actions (currently editor-only)

  • Commands get created under the selected one

  • Updated the interface for the theme picker

  • Fixed a ton of bugs action-related

  • Further improved StaxUI to work with menus

  • New action: Sync Role Permissions

  • New action: Sync Channel Permissions

  • New action: Create Sticker

  • New action: Delete Sticker

  • New action: Find Sticker

  • New action: Get Sticker Info

  • New action: Delete Forum Tag

  • Updated actions: Get Message Data, Store Message Data, Control Message Data, etc. (everything message data related)

    • Update: Allows providing a variable of an ID as of now

  • Updated action: Stop Actions Out Of Container

    • Update: Allows stopping actions recursively

  • Updated action: Get Thread Info

    • Update: New Options (Is Archived?, Archive Timestamp, Archive Duration, Is Locked)

    • Update: Properly categorized the "Get" select menu (it is now inline with other actions)

  • Updated action: Get Channel Info

    • Update: New Option (Pins)

  • Updated action: Get Message Info

    • Update: New Option (Stickers)

  • Updated action: Get Emoji Info

    • Update: New option (Roles)

    • Update: Properly categorized the "Get" select menu (it is now inline with other actions)

  • Updated action: Check If Member

    • Update: New option (Is Manageable?)

  • Updated subtitles / previews for actions

    • Pin Message

      • Old: Message: \[MESSAGE]

      • New: \[MESSAGE]

    • Unpin Message

      • Old: Message: \[MESSAGE]

      • New: \[MESSAGE]

    • Split Text

      • Old: Split Text: \[TEXT]

      • New: Split "\[TEXT]" At \[SPLIT POSITION] - Store As: \[STORE]

    • Edit Image

      • Old: \[AMOUNT] Effects

      • New: \[IMAGE] - \[AMOUNT] Edits - Store As: \[STORE]

    • Remove Reaction

      • Old: \[EMOJI NAME]

      • New: From \[MESSAGE] By \[USER] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME], ID: \[EMOJI ID]

    • Add Reaction

      • Old: Add To \[MESSAGE] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME]

      • New: Add To \[MESSAGE] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME], ID: \[EMOJI ID]

Changed files in this update

