Full Changelog
Custom labels for actions (currently editor-only)
Commands get created under the selected one
Updated the interface for the theme picker
Fixed a ton of bugs action-related
Further improved StaxUI to work with menus
New action: Sync Role Permissions
New action: Sync Channel Permissions
New action: Create Sticker
New action: Delete Sticker
New action: Find Sticker
New action: Get Sticker Info
New action: Delete Forum Tag
Updated actions: Get Message Data, Store Message Data, Control Message Data, etc. (everything message data related)
Update: Allows providing a variable of an ID as of now
Updated action: Stop Actions Out Of Container
Update: Allows stopping actions recursively
Updated action: Get Thread Info
Update: New Options (Is Archived?, Archive Timestamp, Archive Duration, Is Locked)
Update: Properly categorized the "Get" select menu (it is now inline with other actions)
Updated action: Get Channel Info
Update: New Option (Pins)
Updated action: Get Message Info
Update: New Option (Stickers)
Updated action: Get Emoji Info
Update: New option (Roles)
Update: Properly categorized the "Get" select menu (it is now inline with other actions)
Updated action: Check If Member
Update: New option (Is Manageable?)
Updated subtitles / previews for actions
Pin Message
Old: Message: \[MESSAGE]
New: \[MESSAGE]
Unpin Message
Old: Message: \[MESSAGE]
New: \[MESSAGE]
Split Text
Old: Split Text: \[TEXT]
New: Split "\[TEXT]" At \[SPLIT POSITION] - Store As: \[STORE]
Edit Image
Old: \[AMOUNT] Effects
New: \[IMAGE] - \[AMOUNT] Edits - Store As: \[STORE]
Remove Reaction
Old: \[EMOJI NAME]
New: From \[MESSAGE] By \[USER] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME], ID: \[EMOJI ID]
Add Reaction
Old: Add To \[MESSAGE] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME]
New: Add To \[MESSAGE] - Emoji Name: \[EMOJI NAME], ID: \[EMOJI ID]
Changed files in this update