30 July 2025 Build 19420715 Edited 30 July 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Refining the steering, especially on keyboard. The millipede should be easier to control, especially when making small steering adjustments.
  • Fixed a bug where falling through the floor causes a soft lock.
  • Smoothed out landscape on parts of the map.
  • Fixed visual artifacts on Millipede's shell material that would randomly appear per segment.

