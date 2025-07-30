- Refining the steering, especially on keyboard. The millipede should be easier to control, especially when making small steering adjustments.
- Fixed a bug where falling through the floor causes a soft lock.
- Smoothed out landscape on parts of the map.
- Fixed visual artifacts on Millipede's shell material that would randomly appear per segment.
Update to Millipede Controls
