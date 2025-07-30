Bots now have 4 difficulty levels that can be selected when making a game (Easy, Medium, Hard, Unfair)

Emote system added. Holding right click will pop out the emote wheel. Emotes can be configured in the Cosmetics/Emotes menu.

Round Transitions added before every fight (no sound)

Tank Gorilla skin added (choosable in the small dropdown during body selection. In the future this will also be available in cosmetic settings).

Win Streaks added (These have 3 levels of intensity after winning 3/6/9 rounds in a row). Listed below are the current win streaks available: Disco

Fire

Flowers

Hearts

Music

Symbols

Toxic

Treasure

New Click effects (no sound) Bear Claw

Falling Apples

Flowers

Musical Instruments

Toy Blocks

Vlad’s Bats

New Finisher effects (no sound) Apple

Banana

Bear Claw

Flowers

Lightning

Machete

Toxic

Toy Blocks (currently not working)

Vampire

Visual effects in the shop for relics you already own have been cleaned up dramatically in order to improve visibility

Added a visual effect trail for when a relic is purchased to help visualize where it went

Training Arena UI reworked to combine the Hero and Leader buttons

Improved visual clarity to the HP and mana bars in the unit selection panel

Tooltip damage colors improved

Added ‘Q’ hotkey for Leader power