Featured Highlights
5 New Relics!
Bot improvements
Emotes
Round Transitions
Tank Gorilla skin
Win Streaks
General
Bots now have 4 difficulty levels that can be selected when making a game (Easy, Medium, Hard, Unfair)
Emote system added. Holding right click will pop out the emote wheel. Emotes can be configured in the Cosmetics/Emotes menu.
Round Transitions added before every fight (no sound)
Tank Gorilla skin added (choosable in the small dropdown during body selection. In the future this will also be available in cosmetic settings).
Win Streaks added (These have 3 levels of intensity after winning 3/6/9 rounds in a row). Listed below are the current win streaks available:
Disco
Fire
Flowers
Hearts
Music
Symbols
Toxic
Treasure
New Click effects (no sound)
Bear Claw
Falling Apples
Flowers
Musical Instruments
Toy Blocks
Vlad’s Bats
New Finisher effects (no sound)
Apple
Banana
Bear Claw
Flowers
Lightning
Machete
Toxic
Toy Blocks (currently not working)
Vampire
Visual effects in the shop for relics you already own have been cleaned up dramatically in order to improve visibility
Added a visual effect trail for when a relic is purchased to help visualize where it went
Training Arena UI reworked to combine the Hero and Leader buttons
Improved visual clarity to the HP and mana bars in the unit selection panel
Tooltip damage colors improved
Added ‘Q’ hotkey for Leader power
Stats in Leader page now show proper most successful spells for each player. Was previously showing the LEAST successful.
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Abraham Lincoln chance is now pseudo-RNG
Abraham Lincoln level 1 chance from 40% to 35%
Abraham Lincoln level 2 chance from 20% to 15%
Gandhi level 5 changed to: When selected unit dies, a Nuclear Launch will begin at a random area on the board (radius: 1200, Damage: 50% max HP + 250 Pure Damage. Delay/Countdown: 10s)
Genghis Khan unit now takes 0.6s before jumping to backline
Genghis Khan level 4 crit damage from 4% to 6%
Genghis Khan level 5 changed to: Grants 10s of Unstoppable to selected unit
Leonardo DaVinci ability no longer starts on cooldown
Marie Curie level 5 fixed issue where the ooze sometimes only had one relic
Nikola Tesla level 4 damage from +100 to +200
Vlad the Impaler power no longer Disarms
Vlad the Impaler power no longer deals any exit damage
Vlad the Impaler level 2 duration from +1.5s to +1s
Vlad the Impaler level 4 duration from +1.5s to +2s
Vlad the Impaler level 5 attack speed from +100 to +150
Wojtek level 2 chance from 10% to 15%
Wong Fei-Hung ticker added to display current cooldown reduction
Relics
View all Relics:
Note: New relics will not have any final sound or visual effects
New Relic: Hot Air Balloon (Standard)
New Relic: King Tut’s Bindings (Ultimate)
New Relic: Napoleon’s Boots (Standard)
New Relic: Plague Doctor Cane (Standard)
New Relic: Viking Vanguard (Standard)
Boomerang Super 3 procs per second from 5 to 3
Borgia Poison Juicy now pierces Unstoppable
Borgia Poison Juicy now sets healing to 0 regardless of heal power
Boxing Gloves now removes 5/6/7/8/9/10 physical armor from target
Conga Drums Super 2 cooldown reduction from 3s to 2s
Conga Drums Super 3 Unstoppable duration from 1.5s to 1s
Cursed Visage procs per second from 5 to 3
F-1 Rocket Engine Juicy no longer ends early if the caster dies
F-1 Rocket Engine Juicy damage per second from 150 to 300
Galileo's Hourglass damage from 100->200 to 120->220
Hand of Ramesses radius from 375 to 400
Head of Hypnos icon updated
Inca Chest Plate radius from 800 to 1000
Inca Chest Plate health increase from 150->400 to 200->450
Inca Chest Plate Super 2 HP from 10% to 15%
Inca Chest Plate Juicy is no longer breakable
Inca Chest Plate icon updated
Ivan's Bell now deals 100/120/140/180/200/220 magical damage
King Tut’s Mask Super 1 procs per second from 3 to 2
King Tut's Mask Super 3 procs per second from 3 to 2
King Tut’s Mask Juicy visual effects fixed
Kris Blade Juicy sound effects improved
Mammoth Fossil radius from 1000 to 800
Mammoth Fossil fixed to no longer be dispellable
Orca Fossil Juicy Killer Whale model size has been increased dramatically
Orca Fossil Super 2 changed to: Grants caster +30 armor while channeling
Persian Carpet spell power from 20->45% to 14/18/22/26/30/34%
Persian Carpet Super 3 cast point reduction from 50% to 40%
Persian Cat radius out speed from 500 to 700
Persian Cat sound burned in a fire and replaced with another
Persian Cat Super 3 now also grants 20 movespeed
Pirate Flag attack damage crit from 220->270 to 210->285
Plague Doctor Mask base damage from 25 to 50
Plague Doctor Mask cast point from 0.4 to 0.2s
Porcelain Throne base damage per second from 50 to 50->100
Porcelain Throne damage interval from 0.1 to 0.3
Porcelain Throne HP percentage damage per second from 2-3% to 2-4%
Porcelain Throne Super 3 radius from 600 to 700
Pythagorean Codex chance to activate from 30% to 100%
Pythagorean Codex mana restore from 40% to 20->40%
Pythagorean Codex Super 2 fixed to heal even if you have full mana already
Pythagorean Codex Juicy cooldown from 20s to 30s
Pythagorean Codex Juicy cooldown reduction from 8s to 1s
Pythagorean Codex Juicy sound effects added
Pythagorean Sphere cast point from 0.45s to 0.3s
Pythagorean Sphere cast range from 1000 to 3000
Pythagorean Sphere Super 2 magic armor steal from 1 to 4
Scepter of Agamemnon Super 1 lifesteal per armor from 2% to 3%
Scepter of Agamemnon Super 2 Toughness from 30% to 35%
Scythian Bow attack speed per stack from 15->30 to 13->28
Scythian Bow Super 1 attack damage from 10 to 8
Scythian Dagger damage from 9.5->12% to 8.5->11%
Scythian Talon damage reduction from 64->44% to 68->48%
Scythian Talon Super 2 attack damage from 20 to 15
Statue of David sound effects improved
Statue of Liberty sound effects improved
Statue of Prometheus sound effects improved
Tesla Coil Super 3 damage from 3 to 2
Viking Runstone Super 2 fixed to properly give allies mana even if the caster is full
Yin Yang Pendant fixed to deal damage again
Zulu Headdress Juicy duration from 5 to 4
Zulu Necklace base damage from 40->65 to 50->75
Zulu Necklace stack damage from 30->40 to 30->50
Zulu Necklace Juicy heal share from 100% to 70%
Changed files in this update