30 July 2025 Build 19420687 Edited 30 July 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 5 New Relics!

  • Bot improvements

  • Emotes

  • Round Transitions

  • Tank Gorilla skin

  • Win Streaks

General

  • Bots now have 4 difficulty levels that can be selected when making a game (Easy, Medium, Hard, Unfair)

  • Emote system added. Holding right click will pop out the emote wheel. Emotes can be configured in the Cosmetics/Emotes menu.

  • Round Transitions added before every fight (no sound)

  • Tank Gorilla skin added (choosable in the small dropdown during body selection. In the future this will also be available in cosmetic settings).

  • Win Streaks added (These have 3 levels of intensity after winning 3/6/9 rounds in a row). Listed below are the current win streaks available:

    • Disco

    • Fire

    • Flowers

    • Hearts

    • Music

    • Symbols

    • Toxic

    • Treasure

  • New Click effects (no sound)

    • Bear Claw

    • Falling Apples

    • Flowers

    • Musical Instruments

    • Toy Blocks

    • Vlad’s Bats

  • New Finisher effects (no sound)

    • Apple

    • Banana

    • Bear Claw

    • Flowers

    • Lightning

    • Machete

    • Toxic

    • Toy Blocks (currently not working)

    • Vampire

  • Visual effects in the shop for relics you already own have been cleaned up dramatically in order to improve visibility

  • Added a visual effect trail for when a relic is purchased to help visualize where it went

  • Training Arena UI reworked to combine the Hero and Leader buttons

  • Improved visual clarity to the HP and mana bars in the unit selection panel

  • Tooltip damage colors improved

  • Added ‘Q’ hotkey for Leader power

  • Stats in Leader page now show proper most successful spells for each player. Was previously showing the LEAST successful.

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • Abraham Lincoln chance is now pseudo-RNG

  • Abraham Lincoln level 1 chance from 40% to 35%

  • Abraham Lincoln level 2 chance from 20% to 15%

  • Gandhi level 5 changed to: When selected unit dies, a Nuclear Launch will begin at a random area on the board (radius: 1200, Damage: 50% max HP + 250 Pure Damage. Delay/Countdown: 10s)

  • Genghis Khan unit now takes 0.6s before jumping to backline

  • Genghis Khan level 4 crit damage from 4% to 6%

  • Genghis Khan level 5 changed to: Grants 10s of Unstoppable to selected unit

  • Leonardo DaVinci ability no longer starts on cooldown

  • Marie Curie level 5 fixed issue where the ooze sometimes only had one relic

  • Nikola Tesla level 4 damage from +100 to +200

  • Vlad the Impaler power no longer Disarms

  • Vlad the Impaler power no longer deals any exit damage

  • Vlad the Impaler level 2 duration from +1.5s to +1s

  • Vlad the Impaler level 4 duration from +1.5s to +2s

  • Vlad the Impaler level 5 attack speed from +100 to +150

  • Wojtek level 2 chance from 10% to 15%

  • Wong Fei-Hung ticker added to display current cooldown reduction

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

Note: New relics will not have any final sound or visual effects

  • New Relic: Hot Air Balloon (Standard)

  • New Relic: King Tut’s Bindings (Ultimate)

  • New Relic: Napoleon’s Boots (Standard)

  • New Relic: Plague Doctor Cane (Standard)

  • New Relic: Viking Vanguard (Standard)

  • Boomerang Super 3 procs per second from 5 to 3

  • Borgia Poison Juicy now pierces Unstoppable

  • Borgia Poison Juicy now sets healing to 0 regardless of heal power

  • Boxing Gloves now removes 5/6/7/8/9/10 physical armor from target

  • Conga Drums Super 2 cooldown reduction from 3s to 2s

  • Conga Drums Super 3 Unstoppable duration from 1.5s to 1s

  • Cursed Visage procs per second from 5 to 3

  • F-1 Rocket Engine Juicy no longer ends early if the caster dies

  • F-1 Rocket Engine Juicy damage per second from 150 to 300

  • Galileo's Hourglass damage from 100->200 to 120->220

  • Hand of Ramesses radius from 375 to 400

  • Head of Hypnos icon updated

  • Inca Chest Plate radius from 800 to 1000

  • Inca Chest Plate health increase from 150->400 to 200->450

  • Inca Chest Plate Super 2 HP from 10% to 15%

  • Inca Chest Plate Juicy is no longer breakable

  • Inca Chest Plate icon updated

  • Ivan's Bell now deals 100/120/140/180/200/220 magical damage

  • King Tut’s Mask Super 1 procs per second from 3 to 2

  • King Tut's Mask Super 3 procs per second from 3 to 2

  • King Tut’s Mask Juicy visual effects fixed

  • Kris Blade Juicy sound effects improved

  • Mammoth Fossil radius from 1000 to 800

  • Mammoth Fossil fixed to no longer be dispellable

  • Orca Fossil Juicy Killer Whale model size has been increased dramatically

  • Orca Fossil Super 2 changed to: Grants caster +30 armor while channeling

  • Persian Carpet spell power from 20->45% to 14/18/22/26/30/34%

  • Persian Carpet Super 3 cast point reduction from 50% to 40%

  • Persian Cat radius out speed from 500 to 700

  • Persian Cat sound burned in a fire and replaced with another

  • Persian Cat Super 3 now also grants 20 movespeed

  • Pirate Flag attack damage crit from 220->270 to 210->285

  • Plague Doctor Mask base damage from 25 to 50

  • Plague Doctor Mask cast point from 0.4 to 0.2s

  • Porcelain Throne base damage per second from 50 to 50->100

  • Porcelain Throne damage interval from 0.1 to 0.3

  • Porcelain Throne HP percentage damage per second from 2-3% to 2-4%

  • Porcelain Throne Super 3 radius from 600 to 700

  • Pythagorean Codex chance to activate from 30% to 100%

  • Pythagorean Codex mana restore from 40% to 20->40%

  • Pythagorean Codex Super 2 fixed to heal even if you have full mana already

  • Pythagorean Codex Juicy cooldown from 20s to 30s

  • Pythagorean Codex Juicy cooldown reduction from 8s to 1s

  • Pythagorean Codex Juicy sound effects added

  • Pythagorean Sphere cast point from 0.45s to 0.3s

  • Pythagorean Sphere cast range from 1000 to 3000

  • Pythagorean Sphere Super 2 magic armor steal from 1 to 4

  • Scepter of Agamemnon Super 1 lifesteal per armor from 2% to 3%

  • Scepter of Agamemnon Super 2 Toughness from 30% to 35%

  • Scythian Bow attack speed per stack from 15->30 to 13->28

  • Scythian Bow Super 1 attack damage from 10 to 8

  • Scythian Dagger damage from 9.5->12% to 8.5->11%

  • Scythian Talon damage reduction from 64->44% to 68->48%

  • Scythian Talon Super 2 attack damage from 20 to 15

  • Statue of David sound effects improved

  • Statue of Liberty sound effects improved

  • Statue of Prometheus sound effects improved

  • Tesla Coil Super 3 damage from 3 to 2

  • Viking Runstone Super 2 fixed to properly give allies mana even if the caster is full

  • Yin Yang Pendant fixed to deal damage again

  • Zulu Headdress Juicy duration from 5 to 4

  • Zulu Necklace base damage from 40->65 to 50->75

  • Zulu Necklace stack damage from 30->40 to 30->50

  • Zulu Necklace Juicy heal share from 100% to 70%

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3004491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3004492
  • Loading history…
