30 July 2025 Build 19420685 Edited 30 July 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've made a series of visual improvements to enhance your experience:

🚗 New crash effects have been added for better visual impact during collisions

🌲 More trees and vegetation have been added to the maps — fully optimized for performance

🎨 Post-processing settings have been fine-tuned for sharper visuals and richer colors

💡 Car headlights now appear brighter and more realistic

🛠️ General visual adjustments and polish across scenes

We hope you enjoy the improved look and feel of Car Crash X!

🔜 New cars are coming in the next update — stay tuned!

