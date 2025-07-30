We've made a series of visual improvements to enhance your experience:



🚗 New crash effects have been added for better visual impact during collisions



🌲 More trees and vegetation have been added to the maps — fully optimized for performance



🎨 Post-processing settings have been fine-tuned for sharper visuals and richer colors



💡 Car headlights now appear brighter and more realistic



🛠️ General visual adjustments and polish across scenes



We hope you enjoy the improved look and feel of Car Crash X!



🔜 New cars are coming in the next update — stay tuned!