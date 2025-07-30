Big Balance Update 7/30/2025



If you encounter bugs or issues post update please report them in the bug thread on steams discussions or email xylexinc@gmail.com or add me on steam and dm me to fix.



This update was made to make the game more fair, it is still super difficult and we are not changing that, but we wanted to make changes to not require as much button mashing, get rid of gotcha moments that take the player by surprise too often, and make the game feel more fair in general. This comes with the added bonus of updating to the newest version of game maker 2 which has lead to improved game stability and performance. Thank you all for playing. I know it is crazy there is a giant update 2 years after launch, but I have listened to your feedback and will continue to do so in the future. Thank you all again, SLG & Merriman Games.



Ammo button now gives +15 ammo to require less button mashing

level 2 yellow seeker spawns slightly reduced to make spawn rates more fair

level 2 inverse red block spawns reduced by 4 per spawn to make things more fair

inverse red blocks now give +4 money to compensate for reduced spawn rates

slightly reduced the spawn rate of the yellow boss blocks projectiles to make it more fair

yellow boss block sub objects now give +2 money to compensate for the reduced spawn rate

level 2 inverse red circle blip spawn rate reduced by half

inverse red circle blip money reward has been doubled to compensate for the reduced spawn rate

level 2 red enemy block ex spawn rate slightly reduced to be more fair

red enemy block ex now gives an additional +1 money reward to compensate

level 4 green enemy blip diag spawn rate slightly reduced

level 4 green enemy blip wiggler spawn reduced by 2

level 5 green enemy blip half spawn rate slightly reduced

level 5 green enemy blip half now gives an additional plus 1 money when destroyed by the helper tower

level 5 orange boss now gives a base 145 money for each form defeated

level 5 orange tri now gives 9 money when destroyed by the players projectile and 6 when destroyed by the helper tower projectiles

level 5 orange tri spawns reduced to make it more fair and not require as much button mashing

level 6 boss now has 7000 hp for its second to final form and 6000 for its final form to reduce how long the boss fight takes

planet 1's health reduced by 10,000 points for the first 4 stages

Chippy has had its health reduced by 65 million across its stages

Chippy now gives an extra 50,000 money across its stages as a reward

Orange chippy health reduced by 60 million

Chippy projectiles now give +8 money each

updated to newest version of game maker

fixed all the assets updating to the new version of game maker that the update broke

fixed an issue where the meatball boss on level 19 was moving in incorrect ways causing it to be unbeatable in some cases

reduced the health of each of the meat balls bricks by 5000

level 17 tiny block spitter spawn rate reduced

level 17 tiny block spitters now give +35 money instead of +25 money to compensate for the reduced spawn rate

Level 17 Tri bullet enemies now give +1 money on destruction

Level 7 spawn rates of the rectangles has been reduced to make the segment easier

Level 7 boss health reduced by 2000

Level 7 boss now gives +300 money instead of +200 on destruction

YellowEnemyBlock, YellowEnemyBlockEX, YellowHalfDown, YellowHalfRight, YellowHalfUp, Yellowlet now all give +8 money increased from +5 to compensate for reduced spawn rates

all level 8 spawns reduced to decrease the insane difficulty

Leve8 boss now gives +600 money instead of +500

Level 11 spawn rates reduced for the first 5 waves

Level 11 text enemy blocks now give +25 money instead of +10