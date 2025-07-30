 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19420294 Edited 30 July 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello! After releasing the Demo for House of Necrosis and participating in the Steam Next Fest I was very busy with getting through all the feedback. But now I'm happy to announce that I managed to get through my very lengthy TODO list!

There are a so many changes that it's impossible to list them here. I guess you have to get into the game and see for yourself :)

Thanks for playing!

