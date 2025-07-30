- Later in the Lab there was a room where you could softlock yourself, you can still do this, of course, but now MM will just reprimand you and then free you.
- A graphical error was fixed in the same room.
V1.1.6 Update - Softlock and graphical fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3488201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update